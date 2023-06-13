LG Sinha Reviews Arrangements For Amarnath Pilgrim At Nunwan Base Camp In Pahalgam

Srinagar, Jun 13: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited Nunwan base camp and reviewed the arrangements made for the Amarnath pilgrims in south Kashmir.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence from July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Lieutenant Governor today reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims at Nunwan Base camp.

He took stock of logistics, lodging, health and other facilities and also directed the officials for making best arrangements to ensure smooth pilgrimage.