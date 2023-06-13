16 Railway Stations To Be Equipped With CCTVs In Jammu Division

JAMMU, Jun 12: The security scenario will further be augmented with installation of Closed Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) at 16 identified railway stations in the Jammu Division.

A senior railway official said that CCTVs are being installed at 16 railway stations of Jammu division falling under Ferozpur Division.

He said that the installation of CCTVs is being done under the Railway Department under Nirbhaya Fund that is being utilized towards enhancing safety and security on trains with a special focus on female travellers.

“The CCTVs will be installed at Kathua, Vijaypur, Bari Brahmana and other small railway stations of Jammu division,” said an official.

He added that a joint control room will be prepared for every three stations, adding, “The expert team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) will keep an eye on every activity at the platforms.”

“Northern Railway has nodded for the project and by January 2024, the work of installing CCTVs is expected to be completed,” they added.

The official said, “ tThe video surveillance systems will be installed at 169 stations under Ferozepur division. In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 27 NSG six categories and three NSG categories i.e. a total of 30 railway stations.”

So far16 railway stations of Jammu division are being equipped with the system, adding, “as trains have brief halts at small railway stations including Bari Brahmana, Vijaypur and Majalta, so chances of crime at such locations are much higher but with installation of CCTVs the security grid will be strengthened at these small stations.” (Agencies)