Amarnath Yatra | Over 60K Security Personnel To Be Deployed From Lakhanpur To Cave Shrine

Jammu, June 13: In a bid to augment security arrangements for the pilgrims, more than 60,000 security personnel from the para-military forces will be deployed from Lakhanpur to the Cave Shrine during the 62-day long Shri Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1.

The deployment is expected to be made from June 20.

“The tight security arrangements are being made for an upcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1,” official sources said on Tuesday.

They said that more than 60,000 security personnel mostly from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) besides companies of ITBP, BSF, SSF, CISF will also join them to strengthen the security structure during the yatra period.

“Security is always a challenge every year because attempts to disrupt the smooth conduct of the yatra by the anti-national elements cannot be ruled out but our security forces are capable enough to handle any situation,” said an official.

He said that this year, more than 60,000 troops are being deployed from Lakhanpur to the Amarnath Cave Shrine not only as a security measure but also to smoothly facilitate the yatra.

“Additional companies of the CRPF are expected to arrive by this week and the deployment will be made from June 20 along the highway and twin Baltal and Pahalgam routes leading to the cave,” they said.

“Apart from routine deployment, sniper and sharp shooters will also be deployed at many locations while the Amarnath Yatra convoy will be escorted with security personnel laced with technical gadgets,” they said.

“As last year incidents of sticky bomb blasts, smuggling of weapons through drones and other incidents were reported, so security remains a challenge but we are ready to welcome the pilgrims and they can come for the yatra without any fear to pay obeisance at the cave shrine,” said an official.

“Not only in the hinterland, security has also been beefed up and tightened along the Line of Control and the International Border to foil any mischief made from across the border,” he added.

Meanwhile the administration has established five ‘Tatkal’ (urgent) registration counters at prominent locations of Jammu city.

“In all five counters have been established for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus,” an official.

The online helicopter tickets booking will also commence from this week for the yatra.

The booking for Baltal, Pahalgam and Srinagar routes will commence this week and more than four lakh pilgrims are expected to visit this year.

Administration has also planned ‘Jammu Darshan’ for the pilgrims to boost tourism and attract more tourists to Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, around 3 lakh pilgrims have reportedly registered themselves online for the yatra. (Agencies)