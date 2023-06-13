What Your Face Says About You: 9 Interesting Facts

In this article, we present nine interesting facts about what your face can tell about you. From a smile to an eye expression, facial features can reveal our emotions, health, and even our inner world.

People used to think that a person with large palms is prone to excitement and gambling. But now anyone can play blackjack online games for real money. Some of these signs turned out to be lies, but some have found a biological and psychological explanation. Well, let’s get started!

Hair

The color of a person’s hair can say a lot about his character. So, blondes are more determined and confident than ladies with dark or red hair color. That’s because blondes get more attention. And according to a study that revealed the relationship between hair color and sensitivity, red-haired girls are most sensitive to pain. That is why the owners of this hair color should be given more pain medication. But not only the color of hair can tell a lot about a person, but also their number. According to statistics, the IQ of bald men is higher than the IQ of men with a head of hair.

Forehead

Physiognomy, the art of reading character on a person’s face, claims that the forehead can tell a lot about its owner. A broad forehead indicates that we are looking at a smart, practical, diligent person who will always have new ideas. If the forehead is high and round, then this person takes friendship very seriously. If the forehead is flat, then the person likes to deal with facts more. And if a person is the owner of a protruding forehead, then he is impatient and often takes spontaneous actions. People with uneven foreheads are not as successful in business as people with foreheads pointed to the top. And a person’s low hairline indicates that he is smart and quick-witted.

Oval Face

People who have narrow oval faces are honest and open. But those with a wide oval face are cunning and insidious people who are prone to deceit. They can easily lie.

Eyebrows

Physiognomy also allows you to determine the character of a person by the eyebrows, the shape of which has not been corrected. If a person aged 31 to 34 has short eyebrows, it means that he has problems in his personal life and at work. People with dark thick eyebrows have a lot of friends, they lead an active lifestyle, and they like to have fun. And people with sparse blond eyebrows are a bit boring. They always follow the rules and like to organize everything. Owners of straight eyebrows are persistent, they like to stand their ground and always adhere to strict principles. If the eyebrows are curved, then this indicates that the person is hardworking. Such people often become good leaders. And shaggy, as if sloppy eyebrows indicate that a person is just as sloppy in ordinary life. This is especially true for money.

Nose

People with upturned noses are optimists. They are easygoing and always ready to try something new. But a hooked nose suggests that a person is a rebel who is not interested in what others will think about him. And if a person has a classical, Greek nose, it means that a person lives in reality and that he is organized. A Roman nose, a nose with a hump, is most often seen in managers. Such people are not aggressive and are not prone to impulsivity. Nubian nose – long and wide at the base, indicates that its owner is a very passionate and creative person. People with such noses are always looking for new solutions to problems. If a person has a potato nose, then this indicates that this person was brought up by the street, he is smart and wise.

Eyes

The eyes are not only a mirror of the soul, it is also a mirror of our character. So, people with light blue eyes usually have a calm character, but they are very impatient, and they also have poor health. People with blue-green eyes are collected, they like to analyze their emotions. People with green eyes easily get bored with everything, so they often change jobs. Boring, monotonous work is not suitable for green-eyed people. Also about people with this eye color, we can say that they can have 20 thoughts in their head at the same time. As for people with brown eyes, they are caring and kind, family comes first for them. People with gray eyes are closed and emotionally restrained.

Ears

Physiognomy claims that there are 50 types of ears. This part of the body serves as a kind of antenna through which we perceive information. People with protruding ears like to be the center of attention. People with big ears like to lead a luxurious lifestyle, and people with flat ears are self-confident. If a person has a round upper part of the ear and at the same time it is wider than the lower part, then this indicates that he is very smart.

Lips

Women with big plump lips are usually popular and funny. And women with thin lips can build long and happy relationships.

Chin

Women with big chins often deceive others. And all because they have high testosterone levels.