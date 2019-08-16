4 Pak troops killed on LoC in Indian retaliation

Heavy shelling, firing in KG sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: At least four Pakistan army personnel were killed and three others injured while their six posts suffered extensive damage in retaliatory shelling and firing by the Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) yesterday.

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-State Public Relations (ISPR) admitted killing of four Pakistan army troops on the LoC in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the Indian Army firing and shelling yesterday. He also uploaded photographs of four Pakistan army personnel killed in the Indian firing on twitter.

Slain Pakistan army personnel have been identified as Lance Naik Taimoor, Naik Tanveer Ahmed, Sepoy Ramzan and Sheeraz.

Reports said that three Pakistan army personnel were killed and four other injured when the Indian troops retaliated Pakistan army’s firing and shelling on the LoC yesterday. Later, another injured jawan of Pakistan army succumbed taking toll to four.

Six posts of Pakistan army, which were reportedly bracing up for pushing trained militants into the Indian territory, were destroyed in retaliation by the Indian troops.

Indian Army has, however, categorically denied Pakistan claim of killing its five soldiers.

“No Indian Army jawan has attained martyrdom in Pakistan shelling and firing,” they said and described the Pakistani claim as full of lies and part of their propaganda machinery to boost sagging morale of their troops.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army yesterday violated ceasefire on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district prompting retaliation by the Indian troops, leading to heavy exchanges that lasted more than an hour.

Pakistan army targeted forward posts of the Indian troops and civilian locations in Krishna Ghati sector. However, there were no casualties or damage on the Indian side.

Meanwhile, as expected, there was no exchange of sweets and greetings between the troops of India and Pakistan at any place on the LoC and International Border in Jammu region yesterday on the occasion of India’s Independence Day.

“Sweets and greetings between Indo-Pak Army officials didn’t take place anywhere on LoC or International Border including Chakan-Da-Bagh cross-LoC point in Poonch district and Octroi Post in Suchetgarh sector of RS Pura tehsil in Jammu districts,” sources said.

It may be mentioned here that sweets and greetings hadn’t been exchanged between Indo-Pak troops on last three occasions in past four days-first on August 12 (Eid festival), August 14 (Pakistan’s Independence Day) and August 15 (India’s Independence Day) in view of tense relations between the two countries after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India following withdrawal of special Constitutional provisions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, according to sources, to push terrorists from multiple points inside Indian territory, Pakistan has activated a major communication hub in Kali Ghati area near Neelam Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.