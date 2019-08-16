Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm across Kashmir valley

Governor unfurls Tricolour at Srinagar, DDCs at distt hqrs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of the Independence Day at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium.

Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor; Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of J&K High Court; K. Vijay Kumar, K.K. Sharma, K Skandan, Advisors to Governor; Judges of the J&K High Court; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; and senior officers from Civil, Police and Central Armed Police Forces were present on the occasion.

Governor inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past which was commanded by SSP Manzoor Ahmad. The contingents participating in the parade were from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, women contingent of J&K Police, Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, Executive Police,Sashastra Seema Bal, State Disaster Response Force, J&K Fire and Emergency Services, J&K Forest Protection Force, ITBP, Indian Reserve Police and Brass Band of BSF and Brass and Pipe Bands of J&K Police.

A colourful cultural pageantry based on national integration and the glorious composite heritage of the J&K and Ladakh was presented by artists of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Reasi Cultural Academy, Cultural teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and BSF.

Prizes were given by Governor to the best adjudged March Past Contingents. The 1st prize in this category was secured by BSF, 2nd by CRPF and Contingent of ITBP stood 3rd.

BUDGAM: The main Independence Day function was held at Sports Stadium Budgam where Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by JKP, JKAP, Home Guards and CRPF.

SSP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagrupre, Commandant 43Bn CRPF, ADC Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani and officers from civil and police administration and various eminent citizens were present on the occasion.

In his address, the DC paid tributes to those brave soldiers of this nation who laid their lives in line of duty. The DC underscored his vision for development of the district especially with regard to education of the girl child.

Dwelling on the achievements of the administration, the DC said that the Government is committed for the development of the people. “It is the endeavour of the administration to ensure all round development of the district”, he added.

The DC also highlighted the achievements registered by the district administration under various flagship schemes/programmes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, Ladli Beti, Swach Bharat, PM-Kissan, PMAY and the initiatives undertaken in R&B, PHE and power sector.

Later, an impressive cultural programme was presented by school students. The function concluded with prize distribution ceremony where various employees were awarded for their meritorious work.

PULWAMA: The day was celebrated with enthusiasm and traditional fervor where Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of Police, CRPF, IRP, Home Guards and JK Armed Police.

The DC while speaking on the occasion recalled the great personalities for their contribution for the country’s freedom. Calling district Pulwama as an abode of saffron and rice, DC lauded the role of horticulture and dairy sectors in socio economic empowerment of the people. He also appreciated the role of youngsters in bringing laurels to the district in the field of medicine, science and sports.

He appealed the youth of district to strive for academic excellence, entrepreneurship art and literature. Hailing the State Governments “Back to Village “programme, DC reinforced the Government’s commitment in the pursuit of good governance and excellence in public administration. He reiterated his commitment in providing a transparent, accountable and vibrant administration to the people of district.

People from different sections of the society, including senior Government functionaries, members of police, security forces took part in the Independence Day functions.

GANDERBAL: Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan unfurled the National Flag at stadium of College of Physical Education Gadoora. He also took the salute at the march-past, presented by the contingents of JKP, BSF, CRPF, PTS Manigam and Home Guards.

In his address, DC highlighted various developmental programmes initiated in the district and achievements registered in different sectors including education, sports and health.

Speaking about the efforts undertaken under education sector, DC said the construction on Government College of Engineering and Technology Safapora at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore is underway. Similarly, land for the construction of Architecture College is also identified and construction of all four blocks of Govt Unani College Ganderbal is almost completed which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 32.5 crore.

To provide best health care to the people, district hospital is already shifted to newly constructed building and all its units are functional. To make Ganderbal as model heath hub, construction work on several Health Centers is being expedited including PHC Ganderbal Safapora and MCCH Kangan, he added.

DC said that administration is working assiduously to ensure that the public importance issues are resolved at the door steps and in this regard, weekly public outreach programme headed by DC along with team of district officers are being held regularly.

SSP Khalil Ahmad Poswal, ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, ADC, Showkat Ahmad, ACR, various other civil, police officers and officials from the district administration were present during the I-Day celebrations.

KULGAM: The main function was held at District Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ajaz Bhat hoisted the National Flag and took salute at the march past.

On the occasion, contingents of CRPF, JKP, JKP Ladies Police Group, ITBP, District Police Band and Home Guard participated. Colorful cultural programmes were also presented which enthralled the audience.

Addressing the gathering, DC Kulgam, Showkat Ajaz Bhat gave a historical background of the day and said that Independence Day is the most significant day in the history of the country as we achieved freedom on the day from British rule.

He highlighted the developmental scenario of district where several developmental projects are under execution. All these projects will be completed as per the fixed time line, DC said, adding that various developmental projects which are completed have been dedicated to people.

ANANTNAG: Like other parts of the State, Independence Day was also celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm at district Anantnag. The main function was held at GDC Boys Khannabal where Deputy Commissioner Khalid Jahangir unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at the parade.

The contingents of CRPF, Executive Police, IRP, District Ladies Police, Home Guards and District Police Band participated in the March Past.

In his speech, the DC paid rich tributes to the freedom martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for achieving the freedom from the British rule. He discussed the various contours of Indian Constitution, which guarantee equal rights and opportunities to the citizens of India.

The DC on the occasion, highlighted the achievements of the district under various sectors including, Education, Healthcare, Communication, Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Rural Development, Road Connectivity, creation of Durable & sustainable assets, functioning of Government Medical College Anantnag, sanctioning of new 05 Degree Colleges, completion of 124 playfields, Multilevel Car Parking, construction of STP at Anantnag town, beautification of Aripath Nallah, and macadamization of 125 km road.

Cultural programmes were also presented on the occasion. The participants of March Past, culture programme and officers of the district administration were awarded with mementoes for their excellent performance on the occasion.

Among others, DIG South Kashmir, SSP Anantnag, Commandants of CRPF, IRP and officers from district administration, Sarpanchs and Panches, political leaders were also present on the occasion.

SHOPIAN: The day was celebrated across the Shopian district with fervour and enthusiasm. Various colourful events were held at district headquarters, Sub-Division, Zainpora and at all tehsil headquarters to mark the day.

The main function was held at District Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Yaseen Choudhary, hoisted the Tricolour and took salute at the march past.

Contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK FPF, Home Guards and Fire & Emergency besides the contingents of students from government schools took part march past.

Present on the occasion were SSP Sandeep Choudhary, ADC, ACR senior officers of Army, CRPF and district officers.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner extended warm wishes to the public and said that the Government is fully committed towards all round development of the district and several important initiatives and projects are underway for the development of district.

Highlighting various ongoing development works, he said that Trenz Sheikhpora Bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 34.50 crores, Polytechnic College with an estimated cost of Rs 13 crores, Indoor Sports Stadium, Rs 16.50 crore Reshnagri Bridge, and three more bridges at Zainapora, Amshipora and Check Kacsdoora upon completion will transform the development scenario in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that Rs 70.44 crores for 44 projects under languishing projects scheme has been approved for the district. He also mentioned ongoing major road projects under CRF, PMGSY and projects under execution in various schemes like NABARD, District sector, languishing, and State sector.

BARAMULLA: The main function was held at District Police Lines where Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Dr GN Itoo was the chief guest. The DC hoisted the Tricolor and inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of District Police, CRPF, IRP, JKAP and school children.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on the promotion of national integration, communal harmony and peace. He also spoke about the development scenario of the district.

A variety of cultural programmes depicting the cultural diversity and heritage of J&K were presented on the occasion.

BANDIPORA: The Independence Day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm at S.K. Sports Stadium where Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKHG and SPOs.

In his address, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the people and the administration for the successful implementation of recently concluded ‘Back to Village’ programme. He said that the district administration is committed to achieve the target of sustainable development.

On the occasion, Mirza awarded a number of officers and fieldworkers for their outstanding performances.

Later, multi- lingual cultural programmes were performed by various school children, besides demonstration of martial arts was also showcased by students.

DIG BSF, SSP Bandipora, district and sectoral officers, senior citizens, social activists, fieldworkers and other concerned were also present on the occasion.