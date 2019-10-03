4 Accounts Service officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Government today ordered transfer and postings of four officers of J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.

According to the order, Tahir Hussain, Director Finance, Home Department, has been transferred and posted as Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Ladakh against available vacancy while Manav Gupta, FA&CAO, Higher Education Department, has been transferred and posted as FA&CAO, Home Department vice Tahir Hussain. Manav Gupta will also hold the charge of the post of FA&CAO Higher Education Department in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Zahoor Ahmad Wani, Director Finance, Relief & Rehabilitation Department, will hold the charge of the post of Director Finance, School Education Department, in addition to his own duties, relieving Manav Gupta of the additional charge. Likewise, Satnam Singh, Director Finance, ARI & Trainings Department, will hold the charge of the post of Director Finance, Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department, in addition to his own duties, relieving Zahoor Ahmad Wani of the additional charge.