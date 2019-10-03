No end to WP refugees, Valmiki Samaj woes; BJP claims hollow

State Subject mandatory for 2 women bns too

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, Oct 3: Though the BJP led Union Government and its State leadership are making tall claims over the abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370 so that all sections of the society will get alike treatment, there has been no end to the woes of West Pak refugees and Valmiki Samaj as nothing has ended on ground for these hapless people fighting for justice over last 70 years.

Notwithstanding the claims of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and Union Government that with the abrogation of controversial Articles, the West Pak refugees as well as Valmiki Samaj will now get justice and they will be treated at par with other citizens of J&K as under the new law the State Subject has become obsolete, but the J&K Police in its recent recruitment drive has kept the State Subject mandatory for aspirants applying for posts of constables or Special Police Officer (SPOs) in the State.

It may be recalled that J&K Police is going to recruit 8500 personnel to the different ranks in the Police including Sub Inspectors, constables, lady constables and SPOs.

The joy of West Pak refugees and Valmiki Samaj knew no bounds when the Union Government scrapped the controversial Articles from the State on August 5 this year by passing a law in the two Houses of Parliament and abolishing Statehood to J and K by converting it into two separate Union Territories of Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh, but much to the chagrin of these ill fated people especially the youth of the two communities, all this was short lived as the claims of BJP and the Union Government proved totally hollow for them with the issuance of recruitment notifications in the State police in which the State Subject has been kept one of the criteria for the candidates for posts of constables and SPOs.

According to sources, production of State Subject has also been made a condition for the recruitment of candidates in two women battalions in J&K Armed Police. About 1375 women constables are being recruited in two Women Battalions of JKAP in the State in which the State Subject has been kept one of the conditions for filling up of the forms by the prospective candidates, sources added.

Sources said this has happened even after the abrogation of Article 35-A under which State Subject was mandatory for the recruitment in the State Government departments. Under this Article, non State Subjects were barred from applying for any post in any Government departments and the wards of West Pak refugees and Valmiki Samaj who were putting up in the State for last over 70 years had no right to apply for recruitment in any Government Department including police.

It may be recalled that yesterday the BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav while addressing a public meeting before flagging off a rally at Janipur said that with the abrogation of controversial articles all people of State will be treated equally and rights of STs , SCs as well as refugees have been restored but this all seems to be confined to statements only to hoodwink the masses said Randhir Singh of Khour, a West Pak refugee.

Randhir, who seems to be totally dejected after his form has not been entertained at District Police Lines Jammu for the post of constable because he was a West Pak refugee having no State Subject, said the Government was claiming that the refugees have been given the rights but nothing has changed for them even after abrogation of 35-A or 370.

He said our hopes were dashed to the ground when our forms were not entertained at DPL Jammu as we cold not produce State Subject Certificates’. The policy is same as it was since last over 70 years and we continue to remain in distress’’.

The West Pak refugees president, Labha Ram Gandhi said he is also shocked over the role of the State administration and this showed that the fate of West Pak refugees has not changed even after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A. He said recently he met Gyanesh Kumar, Joint Secretary in MHA Incharge J&K at Delhi and brought the issue to his notice. He assured to take up the issue with State Government but to no avail.

He said he took up the issue with BJP State leadership including party chief, Ravinder Raina who too assured that they will take up the matter with Government. Gandhi warned that West Pak refugees will come to streets on October 10 if Government failed to settle the issue by then.

Meanwhile when contacted Danish Rana, IG Armed Police said that notification is subject to change after the State is converted to UT next month. He said the J&K has not been formally converted into UT yet and after it is converted to UT the notification will be amended.