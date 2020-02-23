3M Home Water Filtration Brand Store opened at Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: 3M—a Fortune 500 company known for its iconic brands Scotch Brite, Car Care, Litman, Post Surgery Tapes and Adhesives in association with Deepansh Electro Ventures has opened a 3M Home Water Filtration Brand Store at Jammu.

The store was inaugurated by Ravinder Raina State President Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo Chief Spokesperson BJP J&K UT, Ajay Pargal State Secretary BJP in presence of Kanwal Jeet Singh and Gagandeep Singh Owners JK Oil Mills, Pawan Kamboj RSM 3M India Limited, Gursimran Singh Dhillon Distributor North, Sugeeta and Sandeep Kisroo Directors of Deepansh Electro Ventures.

“3M is an MNC founded on 13th June 1902 and have operations in more than 70 countries. Home Water Filtration Solutions is the 29th and newly developed segment of 3M Inc. It started initially with water softeners in India but as of now has 23 products are increasing day by day. All the products in India are being imported from various 3M facilities across the globe (majorly from US facilities). All the products have unique health advantages, which competitor lack and make 3M the most loved, adapted and accepted brand in this segment also”, informed Sandeep Kisroo Director of Deepansh Electro Ventures.

“Hard water used for bathing and washing can cause hair fall, skin rashes, dry skin and can damage your expensive bath fittings and washing appliances and at the same time foul water smell and content of chlorine is not good for human health. Protect yourself and your appliances by using 3M Home Water Solutions. 3M presents range of drinking and bacterial free (microbes free) solutions for whole kitchen and whole house”, he said, adding that the entire range is available at Customer Experience Centre cum Brand Store at Marble Market, Trikuta Nagar Extension Opposite Reliance Jio Office, Jammu.

On the occasion, Ravinder Raina appreciated the presence of 3M Inc. Brand Store and initiatives taken by Deepansh Electro Ventures to safe guard human health for the people of the UT by bringing world class range of Home Water Filtrations Systems in their store.