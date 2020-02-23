Jugal sanctions Rs 15 lakh for development works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP MP (Lok Sabha) from Jammu-Poonch, visited village Powal in Bishnah constituency and sanctioned Rs 15 lakh from MPLAD Scheme for various development works in Bishnah constituency.

While listening demands of the inhabitants of the area, he said that village Powal is thickly populated and near to the border. “The demands raised by the people for construction of bathing ghat, development of cremation ground and construction of Passenger Shed are genuine and need to be fulfilled,” he added and sanctioned Rs 15 Lac for the various development works.

Youths of the village also met Member of Parliament and demanded to develop play field. The MP also announced funds from Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme for development of Play field at village Powal.

Jugal Kishore said that Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to develop corner in rural areas and village Powal will also get its share for development.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament also distributed blankets among the needy people. Rakesh Kumar, President BJYM Mandal had organized the function. Bhajan Kirtan by Sant Janak Shastri Ji Maharaj was also arranged.

SDM South Balasaheb Suse, General Secreatry BJP Sar Narinder Singh, District President BJP HS Pammy, Ex MLA Ashwani Sharma, State President BJYM, Vikas Choudhary, BDC Chairmans Kuldeep Raj, Daleep Kumar, President MC Arnia Ramesh Saini, MC Bishnah Rajan Sharma, Sarpanches and Panches, senior BJP leaders Rinku Choudhary, Sourabh Sharma, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Kumar were also present on the occasion.