Dharmarth Trust president flags off bus service for Purmandal, Utter Behni

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: Mubarak Singh, president, J&K Dharmarth Trust today flagged off ‘Jammu Darshan’ bus service for Purmandal and Utter Behni shrines, from historic Raghunathji Temple, Jammu.

The bus was flagged off in presence of Baldev Khullar, president, Jammu Paryatan, Dr Sat Pal, secretary of the Trust, Varinder Singh Jamwal, additional secretary and officials of J&K Dharmarth Trust.

Briefing media persons here, Mubarak Singh said that Purmandal has a great historic importance and a large number of devotees visit this holy place throughout the year. He asserted that Purmandal is one of the ancient and most revered pilgrimage centres of Duggar.

Singh said that the Jammu Darshan bus service has been started with a view to provide facilities to the devotees for visiting such historical shrines which are being maintained by the J&K Dharmarth Trust. He also appreciated the efforts of Jammu Paryatan for starting bus service from Jammu to Purmandal and Utter Behni Temples for the welfare of people of Jammu city as well the tourists.

He said that this bus will ferry pilgrims to the Purmandal and Utter Behni Temples on every Sunday from Raghunath Mandir, Jammu on very minimal charges. He said that Jammu Darshan is a first of its kind special open rooftop bus service to ferry tourists for sightseeing of historical and religious places.

Baldev Khullar said that this initiative has been taken first time with an aim to make people as well as tourists aware about the importance of Purmandal and Utter Behni shrines.

“The people of Jammu city who would like to avail the faculties for Darshan of these temples can contact on 94191-83197 and 7006293176,” he added.