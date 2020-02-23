Peaceful protest march taken out for redressal of Zanskar issue

Excelsior Correspondent

ZANSKAR, Feb 23: Demanding immediate redressal of their genuine grievances, Ladakh Buddhist Association Youth Wing, Zanskar and Lambardar Association Zanskar held a massive peaceful protest rally, here at Padum.

The rally started from Maney Rignmo, Padum and after passing through main bazaar, culminated at ADO/ SDM’s office. Hundreds of local people, including Numberdars, village representatives, monks from different monasteries, various women groups and people from villages of all the three regions of Zanskar, took part in the rally.

The protestors were demanding separate district status for Zanskar, speedy completion of NPD road project, visit of LAHDC official to redress the issues, opening of mechanical sub branch office at Zanskar with work shop, opening of Medical Aid Centre at Ralakung, appointment of permanent technical operator for BSNL Zanskar, simplifying the defunct BSNL communication system, immediate clearance of snow from the roads and opening of JKBOSE Sub Office at Zanskar.

Shops, restaurants and hotels remained closed and all the protestors assembled at the Maney Ringmo,Padum from where a peaceful protest march was taken out towards the office of the Area Development Officer Padum Zanskar. After passing through the main market, the protestors reached to the office of Area Development Officer Zanskar and handed over the memorandum to the Area Development Officer Zanskar.

Later the LBAYWZ president met the SDM / ADO, Zanskar at latter’s office and raised all the important issues concerning Zanskar Sub-Division. He impressed upon ADO to ensure all the basic amenities to people of Zanskar. He appraised ADO about the absence of Medical Aid Centre at Ralakung, Zanskar. Stanzin Tundup, President of LBA, Youth Wing, Zanskar and Tsering Chosphel, President of Lambardar Association Zanskar, appraised ADO about the nonexistence of permanent technical operator for BSNL Zanskar and requested him to appoint the same. Issues like augmenting the pace of road repairs in the Zanskar and outstanding projects including the much awaited NPD, earliest snow clearance towards the Chadder upto Sharlo, health facilities in Zanskar, awareness on welfare schemes for deserving people of Zanskar Sub – Division were also highlighted.

The SDM / ADO Zanskar assured to tackle all the issues raised by the LBA, Youth Wing, Zanskar and Lambardar Association Zanskar. He said that all the genuine issues will be taken up with the higher authorities at Leh- Ladakh.