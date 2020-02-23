Withdraw discriminatory SRO-202: EJAC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: J&K Permanent Government Employees (SRO-202) Association and J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC), today demanded that discriminatory and bias job policy under SRO-202 with withdrawn/ amended without any more delay.

Click here to watch video

President of the Association Dr Shafeen Koul, EJAC President, Babu Hussain Malik and Jammu University Scholar, Sohil Malik at a joint press conference here today said Permanent Government Employees recruited after multi-tier selection process by Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and other Government recruiting agencies under the new job policy (SRO-202 of 2015) have been victimised by the policy makers, under this discriminatory job policy. They are forced to remain on probation for a period of five years which is quite disproportionate, supernatural, limitless and against the J&K-CSR (1956) and DoPT rules. As per the rule 07 of this job policy (SRO-202), recruitment to different posts was assured to be completed on fast track basis (within 03 months) but it took more than three years to complete the recruitment process in most of the cases.

Despite working on substantive posts borne on the establishment of different Govt departments, which have been created way back by the erstwhile state cabinet in 1970s, 1980s these new employees are only given the basic pay component of the salary and are denied all the allowances like DA, HRA, CCA and unfortunately even annual increments for the initial 05 long years, The Budget allocated for these posts is diverted to sectors unknown.

Most of these employees are posted hundreds of kilometres away from the home districts in the remotest areas of the erstwhile state like (Tangdar, Gurez, Karna, Paddar, Kishtwar, Poonch, Kargil & Ladakh etc) and some others at New Delhi. Logically they should have been given incentives but unfortunately are denied even the usual allowances by the policymakers. If Justice and equality really exists, then how come people serving in remotest areas are not entitled to any allowances, they asked.

The biggest issue faced by SRO-202 employees is that they are entitled to annual increments only from the 6th year of the service which is in clear contravention to J&K- CSR (1956) and DoPT rules. Denial of the due annual increments will have a detrimental effect on their service and pension career and will even lead to pay anomalies in future, they maintained.

Considering the cruelty of 5 years long probation the Law Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) M K Hanjura has recommended the Government for reducing the probation from 05 to 02 years. Even after becoming UT why the SRO -202 still exists which is against the soul of our constitution. The LG must take note of it and withdraw this SRO, they added.