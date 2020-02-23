Book on Hyperprolactemia released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: A book on Hyperprolactemia was released in presence of Dr R.Madaan & Dr Indu Kaul (former Professors & Heads of Department of Obs & Gynae GMC Jammu), here today.

Book has been edited and authored by Dr Anil Mehta (Professor & Head OBG GMC Kathua) and Dr Sudhaa Sharma (former Professor Deptt of OBG GMC Jammu).

Dr Surender Kumar, Dr Sunil Choudhary, Dr Prabhjeet Kour,, Dr Sandeep Dogra, Dr Jyotsna Lamba & many other reputed Gynaecologists have contributed chapters in the book.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudhaa said that Prolactin hormone plays a central role in variety of reproductive functions in men and women.

“Hyperprolactemia is a common endocrine disorder & is under diagnosed and under treated, prevalence ranges upto 17 % in women. In men also it causes decreased sex desire, impotence and infertility. Keeping these things in mind editors thought of taking out this prestigious book, which would be of immense help to practioners and ultimately the benefit will go to the patients,” she said.

Dr R.Madaan while sharing her experience said that subject was not talked much earlier and even drugs were not available for the same problem in India”.

Dr Indu Kaul stated that even some drugs can cause this problem and we have to be cautious while prescribing them”.

Dr Anil Mehta said that both the Editors & all authors have put their best to cover all aspects of this much common disorder specialy in infertile couples and justified the need to take out this important book.