J&K people fatigued with bureaucratic rule: Harsh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 23: Asserting that bureaucratic rule in J&K had proved a flop show, JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh said that general masses were fast losing faith in the present dispensation which had failed to address even their basic concerns.

With people across the new UT protesting on day to day basis for un-interrupted power and adequate water supply, restoration of roads and other essential services, there did not appear to be any takers for their shrill cries, Singh said.

Addressing public meetings at Domana and Gho Manasan in Jammu district today, Singh said the Advisors and Secretaries were though organizing ‘public hearing’ campaigns but these had failed to inspire the people in view of their lack of productivity. They marked the public representations to their junior officers who hardly responded to the concerns highlighted therein thus making a mockery of the whole process. He said that like two successive “Back to Village” programmes organized by the present dispensation, the public interaction campaigns of Advisors and Secretaries had also proved futile exercises.

Decrying the withdrawal of election notification for Panchayats by elections after having announced the poll dates, Singh said that there were several other instances to show that the present regime was moving in fits and starts accompanied by reverses. “People were repeatedly assured of domicile law for J&K in public meetings by helmsmen and BJP leaders only to be told in the Parliament that Govt had no proposal in this regard.

Singh said the daily rated workers and other casual workers, despite being assured of regularization were left high and dry and made to languish on the roads. SRO-202 had antagonized the youth with all assurances of the helmsmen having proved mere hyperboles. The Govt earlier constituted a committee for redressal of the grievances of the college and school lecturers only to announce eventually that they had no right to claim regularization. The withdrawal of age relaxation has made the educated unemployed youth boiling with rage. The repeated assurances of BJP leadership of disbanding the Sarore Toll Plaza had fallen flat with the commuters being openly fleeced in the name of toll tax,” Singh maintained.

Asserting that general masses were fatigued with the bureaucratic rule, Singh called for an end to proxy rule in J&K and early restoration of democracy in J&K.