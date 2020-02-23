PHC building incomplete even after 11yrs, turns cow-shelter

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Feb 23: The Primary Health Centre’ (PHC) at Suiyan village of Mendhar Sub Division in district Poonch is awaiting completion of its building for the last 11 years, with the local residents facing difficulties for want of adequate health facility in the village.

The foundation stone of the PHC Suiyan was laid in 2009, the hospital building has been abandoned by the concerned agency and is still incomplete. At present, the hospital is operating from a rented house.

“The Health Centre is located in just one rooms for last 35 years, which speaks volumes about the claims of the Health department regarding improving the healthcare in rural areas,” a local said.

Officials said the hospital was scheduled to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 95 lakh. “The work is being carried out by R&B department.

The locals said more than 35,000 souls from adjoining villages are dependent on this facility, but they had to take their patients either to SDH Mendhar or to some hospital in Poonch for want of the health care facility.

Mohammad Yakub and Mohammad Rehman from the area said that the village is located closer to Line of Control (LoC). There is frequent shelling. All the victims need immediate medical aid during mishap. The construction of this PHC is going on for the last 11 years and it has not been completed due to the negligence of the R&B department. Now some people are keeping their cattle in this building. The matter was conveyed to the concerned officials many times but no body hears.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar, Dr Parvez Ahmed Khan said that the construction work of PHC Suiyan has been incomplete for a long time. We were told from the R&B department that the work of the building has been completed. But in fact it is incomplete. The Health officials paid visit there and informed about the status of the building to the higher authorities. They have to take a final call, the BMO said.