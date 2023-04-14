324th Khalsa Sajna Divas celebrated with religious fervour across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Apr 14: The 324th Sajana Divas of Khalsa Panth was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across the Union Territory today.

In Jammu, the main function was organised by District Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee Jammu at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Dev, Chand Nagar Jammu, where devotees from different parts of Jammu including women and children participated to pay obeisance and seek blessings of Guru Sahib.

Prominent Sikh preachers and Ragi Jathas from within and outside the State delivered sermons and recited Gurbani Kirtan.

Principal Chatranjit Singh of Sikh Missionary College, Anand pur Sahib threw light on the significance of Khals Sajan Divas and the circumstances leading to the creation of Khalsa Panth.

Bhai Gurmeet Singh & Bhai Gian Singh Hazuri ragi Jathas of DGPC Jammu and Bhai Kamal Jeet Singh Hazuri Ragi Gurudwara Ber Sahib Sultan Pur Lodhi recited Gurbani Kirtan.

In continuation to the tradition initiated by President DGPC to honour the achievers from the community in different fields, the recently selected JKAS candidates were honoured by presenting mementos. S Inder Singh, State awardee for the year 2022 for collection of Antique, was also honoured by DGPC Jammu.

On this occasion, Prof Pandit Rao Dharnnaver of Government College Chandigarh was specially invited and honoured by DGPC for his unique contribution for the promotion of Punjabi language in Punjab and adjoining States.

Vice President S Balvinder Singh appreciated his unparalleled efforts not only for promotion of Punjabi language but also for seeking judicial intervention in imposing ban on the vulgar Punjabi song and promotion of violence in the songs.

Khalsa Aid Jammu organized special event of turban tying for promotion of turban among Sikh youths. Various other religious and social organizations including Sikh Missionary College, Self Educational Trust, Akhara Nihang Singhan headed by Jathedar Narinderpal Singh of Budda Dal also displayed traditional Khalsa Marshal Art “GATKA” which was watched & appreciated by the Sangat.

S Ranjeet Singh Tohra President DGPC greeted the Sangat on the Khalsa Sajana Divas and thanked various organization, Sevadars for extending their cooperation.

The Baisakhi festival was celebrated with zeal and zest across Kashmir region as well with the largest gathering on the occasion held at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, Rainawari.

Scores of people belonging to the Sikh community were seen reaching the Gurdwara where they participated in the special prayers held on the occasion. The people from different parts of Kashmir ensured that they reached the Gurdwara and participated in the special prayers.

Manjeet Singh, one of the devotees, said that Guru Gobind Singh taught his followers the values of love and togetherness. “This means that he has taught us to love one another, to support each other, and to work together for a common cause,” he said, adding that it is an important principle to be followed in everyday life.

Another devotee said that people come from different parts of the region, and even from other states, to celebrate this festival together, suggesting that the values of love and togetherness taught by the Guru are being put into practice by his followers.

Another devotee cum volunteer at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi, who was busy with making the necessary arrangement, said that Guru’s teachings extend beyond just love and togetherness.

“He also taught his followers to work for the betterment of society. This means that the Guru emphasized the importance of social responsibility and the need for his followers to make positive contributions to their communities,” he said.

The people who thronged the Gurudwara said that the teachings of the Guru have had a significant impact on their lives and are working towards making their communities a better place.

Meanwhile, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina and MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma accompanied by former Minister Ajay Nanda, former MLC Charanjit Singh Khalsa also paid obeisance at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Gurudwara at Reasi.

The senior BJP leaders also participated in the celebrations of Khalsa Sthapna Diwas. They listened to the ‘Shabd Kirtan’ and Performed ‘Ardas’ on the religious occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while remembering the roles of Khalsa seers in giving new direction to the society, highlighted the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Teg Bahadur, four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh and other great seers of Khalsa Panth.

Charanjit Singh Khalsa said that the pious occasion of Khalsa Sthapna Diwas and Baisakhi gives us the important message that the religion of humanity is above all.

“We should stand together and spread kindness and happiness,” he said.