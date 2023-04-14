J&K transporters withdraw ‘Chakka Jaam’ strike of Apr 17

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: A total ‘Chakka Jaam’ strike announced on April 17 by the transporters and vehicle operators in J&K has been withdrawn after a meeting with the senior officers and resolution of pending issues of the transporters’ association.

Ajit Singh, Chairman All J&K Transport Welfare Association while talking to media-persons here today said that on the eve of Baisakhi, JKUT Government has given them a gift by accepting most of their demands.

Singh said Association had been struggling for the last many months for the redressal of their genuine and justified issues but the J&K Transport authorities had been ignoring the same since long. Frustrated over the response of the higher authorities, they had declared total Chakka Jaam strike in J&K UT on April 17.

Now, after receiving order copies from the J&K Transport authorities late last evening, All J&K Transport Welfare Association in an emergency meeting held today decided to withdraw April 17 Chakka Jam strike.

Referring to the demands, Chairman said that Government has now agreed that the fitness fee of the commercial vehicles whose age is above 15 years will be charged biannually but for the second time, only Rs 100 are to be paid. It has also been agreed that the Passenger Tax of all Passenger, Commercial vehicles has to be paid by the owner on quarterly basis and not one year in advance.

The RTA members have assured that the e-rikshaws can ply for last mile connectivity and also not to touch national highways and district main roads. It was also assured that JKRTC buses are allowed to ply on the roads only according to the time table in the JKUT; e-challans shall be applicable or to be enforced from the front of the vehicle and shall be considered as per rules. It was further assured that matter pertaining to replacement of vehicles under surrender permit is under active consideration of the Transport Department.

All the office bearers of the Association and several heads of Transport Unions were present during the press conference.