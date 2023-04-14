Press Club of Udhampur team calls on PCJ office bearers

PC Rajouri chairman too meets

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Newly elected team of Press Club of Udhampur headed by Pradeep Bakshi, president, and Press Club of Rajouri chairman Bal Krishan today jointly called on Press Club of Jammu (PCJ) president Sanjeev Pargal and held detained interaction with him on issues faced by their districts.

PCJ Secretary General Dinesh Manhotra and Finance Secretary Channi Anand were also present on the occasion.

Briefing PCJ office bearers, Bakshi referred to issues faced by the journalists in the district of Udhampur while Bal Krishan Sharma mentioned issues of the border district of Rajouri.

Addressing the joint delegation, Pargal said the Press Club of Jammu wants to facilitate constitution of Press Clubs at all districts of Jammu region and the districts, where such Clubs haven’t been set up so far, will be encouraged to do so.

Welcoming the constitution of Press Club of Udhampur, Dinesh Manhotra and Channi Anand assured them full cooperation from the PCJ.

Other members of the Press Club of Udhampur who accompanied Pradeep Bakshi include Pankaj Saraf, vice president, Vinay Sharma, general secretary, Arun Sharma, joint secretary, K Kumar, Maqbool Shah, Ankush and Sanjeev Jandial.

Press Club of Rajouri Chairman Bal Krishan also briefed the PCJ office bearers on the issues faced by the journalists in the border district.

He was also extended full cooperation by the PCJ president and other office bearers in ensuring smooth functioning of the Club.