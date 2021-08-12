3 officers from J&K, Ladakh get HM’s medal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Ahead of Independence Day, three officers from Union Terri-tories of Jam-mu and Kash-mir and Lada-kh have been awarded with “Home Mini-ster’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation”.

The officers, who have been awarded, are Rakesh Bhalwal, SSP NIA Jammu, Sham Datt, DySP CBI Jammu and Nilza Angmo, DySP Ladakh.

It is pertinent to mention here that this medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by the Investigating Officers.