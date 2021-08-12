Two IAS officers get addl charge; 10 shifted, posted

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 12: The Government today ordered transfer, posting and adjustments of 10 officers and assigned additional charge to two IAS officers.

Ranjan Parkash Thakur, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department, will hold the charge of the posts of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving M. Raju, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department of the additional charge of the post.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, holding additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department will also hold the charge of the post of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, in additional to his own duties, till further orders, relieving M. Raju of the additional charge of the post.

Vishal Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Jammu has been posted as Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, with immediate effect.

Mohammad Harun, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD was posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.

Trishala Kumari, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.

Sajid Yehaya Naqash, Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar was transferred and posted as Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD has been posted as Additional Mission Director, J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Srinagar.

Saleem Beigh, General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, Jammu was transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens.

Naeem-ul-Nisa, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Surankote, Poonch, against an available vacancy. She shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Surankote, till further orders.

Naresh Kumar awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD was posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu against an available vacancy.

Amar Jyoti Raina awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD has been posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sheetal Pandita, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary has been transferred and her services placed at the disposal of Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, for further adjustment.