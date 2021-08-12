PDD X-Ens among 112 booked for drawing salary of ‘ghost employees’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 12: The Crime Branch Kashmir today produced a charge-sheet against 112 officials including two then Executive Engineers in a case of misappropriation of funds in drawing the salary of the non-existent employees.

The CB said that the charge sheet was produced in case FIR No. 25/2018 U/S 420, 409, 467, 468, 471,120-B, 201-RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Mohammad Yousuf Baba, the then Executive Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD) Sumbal; Aftab Ahmad Khan, the then Executive Engineer, PDD Sumbal; Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, the then Senior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Riyaz Ahmad Wani, the then Junior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Ab. Khaliq Dar, the then Helper, PDD Sumbal; Shazia Ahad, the then Junior Assistant, PDD Sumbal; Ab. Rashid Bhat, the then Head Assistant, PDD, Submal; Farooq Ahmad Banday, the then Head Assistant, PDD, Sumbal; Hilal Ahmad Naik, the then Head Assistant, PDD Sambal; Ghulam Hassan Malik, the then Junior Assistant, PDD, Sumbal; Farooq Ahmad Khan, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal; Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Sofi, the then AAO, PDD, Sumbal.

The charge sheet was produced against 112 officials of PDD, Finance, J&K Bank and 45 fake employees.

The CB said that a PV No. 51/2018 of P/S CBK was initiated which culminated in the registration of instant case FIR No. 25/2018 of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.

During the course of investigation, the CB established that these officials have misappropriated an amount of more than Rs 7.25 crores by adopting modus operandi of drawl of illegal salary of two non-existent employees, illegal regular salary of five retired employees and drawl of illegal arrears in respect of 301 PDD employees.

Besides, CB said, fake service books of 45 employees were prepared on the production of fake appointment orders.

“The illegal salary drawn by these fake employees from the year 2003, amounts to more than Rs 07.41 crores,” the CB said.

Therefore, the CB said, it has been established that the accused persons in criminal conspiracy with each other and by abuse of their official positions have embezzled/ misappropriated a total amount of more than Rs 14.72 crores.

However, the CB said, during the investigation, an amount of Rs. 5.17 crores was recovered from the possession of the prime accused person namely Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, the then Sr. Assistant in PDD Sumbal and remitted in the Govt Treasury based on an order issued by the Court of Anti Corruption Judge, Srinagar.