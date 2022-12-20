3 feared dead after car plunges into Chenab river in J&K’s Doda

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 20: At least three people were feared dead after a car plunged into the river Chenab in the Gaddoo area of Doda Tuesday early morning, officials said here.

An official said that the vehicle rolled down into the river Chenab near Gaddoo on Doda-Kishtwar road.

He said soon after the incident Police team of PP Bhalla and SDRF team reached to the spot for rescue operation.

The official said at least three persons, who were onboard, are feared dead, while rescue operation was underway. (KNO)