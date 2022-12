EMPLOYMENT (20-12-2022)

WANTED

A COMPUTER KNOWING GIRL FOR A SHOP AT GANDHI NAGAR.

PH. 9419188445

PH. 0191-2457523

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FOR ALL DISTRICTS OF J&K

1. AREA MGRS SALES

SAL : RS 30 K + INC, EXP MIN 8 YRS

2. TEAM LEADERS SALES

SAL : RS 18 K + INC, EXP. MIN 3 YRS

3. OFFICE EXECUTIVES FEMALES

KNOWLEDGE OF COMP MUST

CONTACT : 8082003652

EMAIL: STARGPSINDIA234@GMAIL.COM

SUS AGRO FOODS INDIA PVT LTD

REQUIRES

OUR COMPANY REQUIRES ACCOUNTANT FOR FACTORY AT KATHUA HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY, GST & FILING OF INCOME TAX RETURNS. PREFERENCES WILL BE GIVEN TO EXPERIENCED PERSONS SALARY NEGOTIABLE. FOR RESUME CONTACT US AT OUR BRANCH OFFICE 191-194 B SICOP INDUSTRIAL ESTATE NEAR KOHINOOR TYRE FACTORY , HATLI MORH, KATHUA.

M. 9086099411 / 9417210929

MEDICARE NURSING

HOME

39 B/C GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

NEEDS

FRESH OPERATION

THEATRE ASSISTANT

CALL : 9419196600

WALK IN INTERVIEW

INSTRUCTOR FOR SPOKEN ENGLISH AND PERSONALITY DEVELOPMENT.

DATE: 23RD DEC-2022 ,

TIME 10 AM- 01:00 PM

GLOBAL INSTITUTE

3/164 SHANT NAGAR JANIPUR JAMMU

0191-2537202

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME WORK FROM HOME INSTALL SMALL DISPOSAL MAKING UNITS/COTTON BRICK MAKING UNITS AT HOME AND EARN MONTHLY 15000 TO 30,000 AT HOME TO JOIN RETIRED PERSONS, HOUSEWIVES AND STUDENTS. HURRY UP.

NOTE:1) RAW MATERIAL PROVIDED BY COMPANY

2) LOAN FACILITIES ALSO AVAILABLE FOR RIGHT PERSON.

CONTACT REAL TRADES

9596202336/9906268289

CALL TIMING 10 AM TO 5 PM

REQUIRED

1. REQUIRED STAFF FOR DELIVERY & SCANNING.

2. REQUIRED GIRL FOR OFFICE WORK.

IN BLUE DART EXPRESS LTD.

LOCATIONS.

1. NARWAL. 2.TOPH SHERKHANIA

REQUIREMENT

1. OWN BIKE 2.DRIVING LICENSE

INTERESTED CAN CONTACT.

FOR MORE DETAILS

CONTACT NO. 7051837275

STAFF REQUIRED FOR CAFE

1) CHINESE COOK/ CONTINENTAL/ INDIAN COOK

2) CLEANER / HELPER

EXPERIENCE/FRESHER

CALL: 9796736420

STAFF REQUIRED FOR OPTICAL STORE

* SALESMAN – 2 NOS.

* OPTOMETRIST – 2 NOS.

(EXPERIENCE PREFERABLE,

FRESHER MAY ALSO APPLY)

CONTACT: 9419197305

(11 AM TO 5 PM)

HIRING NOW

SALES EXECUTIVE

QUALIFICATION: GRADUATE

SALARY: RS 16000/- & INCENTIVES

TIMING: 9.30 AM TO 7.30 PM

AREA: JAMMU & KASHMIR/HIMACHAL

CONTACT ON BELOW WHATSAPP NUMBER

7006069803

JOB/JOB/JOB

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SUPERVISOR FOR FACTORY

(FOR OFFICIAL WORKER)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH PASS

SALARY: RS 11,000

TIMING: 9.30 TO 7.30 PM

LOCATION: BARI BRAHMANA

(PREFERABLY NEAR BARI BRAHMANA & ADJOINING AREA)

CONTACT ON PREFERABLY WHATSAPP NO: 8492898386

JOB OPPORTUNITY

A REGISTERED COMPANY LOOKING FOR YOUNG AND ENERGETIC STAFF FRESHER’S AND EXPERIENCED FOR DIFFERENT POSTS IN JAMMU.

QUALIFICATION: 12TH, GRADUATION AND ABOVE

INCOME: 12,000 TO 25,500 P/M (AS PER CO. RULES)

POST: ASSTT. MANAGER, BRANCH MANAGER, FRONT OFFICE STAFF, BDM AND AST. ETC.

ONENESS NATION

153/6, AMBIKA COLONY, BYE PASS ROAD KUNJWANI JAMMU

CONTACT NO: 7889866416, 9797552720

FREE ACCOMODATION (BOYS AND GIRLS)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

SANITARY SALES MAN (15K-20K)

HARDWARE SALES MAN (15K-20K)

TILES SALES MAN(15K-20K)

CHEF FOR KITCHEN (15K-20K)

STORE INCHARGE (15K-20K)

ARACOT CONSTRUCTION

J&K BIGGEST TILES, SANITARY, HARDWARE & KITCHEN APPLIANCE SHOWROOM,

ADDRESS: NH 44 SARORE, ADDA BARI BRAHMANA JAMMU

CONTACT NO 8716036714

URGENTLY REQUIRED

30 VISUALIZER FOR HOME INTERIOR (30K-35K)

FEMALE RECEPTIONIST ((15K-20K)

GENERAL MANAGER (MBA) (30K-35K)

AREA SALES MANAGER (MBA) (20K-25K)

STAFF REQUIRED

ADMINISTRATOR OFFICER: MA, MSC WITH EXPERIENCE

MATH TR – MSC /BSC

SCIENCE TR- MSC/ BSC

HINDI TR- MA HINDI

ENGLISH TR- MA ENG

NUR TR- TRAINED IN KINDERGARTEN

GATEMAN-1

DR. AMBEDKAR CONVENT SCHOOL BANTALAB JAMMU

INTERVIEW ON 20, 21ST AND 22ND DEC 2022

7298107471, 8492012304