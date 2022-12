DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 20: Former senior announcer of All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar Syed Altaf Bukhari passed away on Tuesday.

Family sources said that the nimaz-i-Jinazah of the deceased would be offered at 11:30 am today at their ancestral graveyard in the Qazipora area of Tangmarg.

Mr Bukhari was the father of well known journalist Shahid Bukhari.