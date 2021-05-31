20 die but cases down to 525, recoveries over 3 times more than positives

Shops reopen as Unlock begins in Jammu region

*Gynecologist, BMO, Retd Col with 2 of family test +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 31: Twenty persons including six women died of COVID-19 and 525 tested positive in Jammu region today as markets in all 10 districts reopened on the basis of rosters issued by the respective District Magistrates after over a month with slight hustle bustle returning to cities, towns and even villages which reeled under Corona curfew in the month of May.

Click here to watch video

Though COVID casualties remained on the higher side, the positive cases have considerably come down to 525 today as compared to around 1800 about 20 days back. More significant were the recoveries today which were over three times more than cases.

As against 525 positive cases reported today, the recoveries stood at 1801 bringing down active positive cases close to 13,000.

Only Jammu district reported positive cases in three digits today while eight districts in the region recorded new cases below 50 which, according to doctors, was quite a healthy sign.

Among 525 positives, Jammu district reported 278 cases, Doda 64, Rajouri 40, Ramban 36, Poonch 29, Udhampur 25, Reasi 20, Kishtwar 14, Kathua 13 and Samba six. At the same time, maximum 485 persons also recovered from the virus in Jammu district followed by 341 in Rajouri, 243 Poonch, 159 Ramban, 124 Doda, 114 Samba, 103 Udhampur, 95 Reasi, 92 Kathua and 45 in Kishtwar district.

Among 20 fresh casualties, 12 were reported in Jammu district, two each in Ramban, Kathua and Udhampur and one each in Doda and Rajouri districts.

Six women were among the dead while two persons succumbed to the virus at home.

Three COVID casualties were reported from Talab Tillo and two in Shakti Nagar in Jammu district.

A 76-year-old man from Talab Tillo died at home and was later shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu while 84-year-old from the same areea succumbed to the virus at Narayana Hospital Katra and 72-year-old breathed his last at DMC Ludhiana. A 54-year-old man from Shakti Nagar passed away due to the virus at Narayana Hospital, while 88-year-old from the same locality was declared dead in the GMC Jammu.

Other deaths in Jammu region were reported from Shastri Nagar, Raipur Bantalab, Roop Nagar, Mana Basti Sarwal, Kunjwani, Talab Khatikan and Rehari Colony (Jammu district), Ganderi and Basan in Ramban, Dhaloti Marheen Hiranagar and Kathua town in Kathua district, Thanala Bhaderwah in Doda, Gakrote in Rajouri and Shiv Nagar and Chopra Shop in Udhampur.

Noted Gynecologist Dr Anil Mehta, Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sunderbani Dr Manzoor Hussain and a retired Army Colonel, presently staying at Channi Himmat and his two family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, total Corona cases in Jammu region have gone up to 1,11,727. Of them, 13061 are active positives while 96758 have recovered from the virus and there have been 1908 casualties.

The fatalities include 1067 in Jammu district, 184 Rajouri, 132 Kathua, 124 Udhampur, 111 Samba, 89 Doda, 78 Poonch, 53 Ramban, 36 Reasi and 34 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, markets opened partially in Jammu district today up to 5 pm after about a month and hustle bustle slightly returned in the City following Unlock process initiated by the Government in the entire Union Territory with effect from today.

Shops in other nine districts of Jammu region also reopened as per the rosters issued by the concerned District Magistrates on alternate opening of the business establishments.

While some categories of shops will remain open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, others will run on Tuesday and Thursday as there will be Corona curfew on Friday and Saturday in the entire Union Territory.

Shops were however closed at 5 pm as per the order of the district administration in Jammu.

Policemen in Jammu city were seen making rounds of the partially opened markets and asking people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour strictly, especially maintaining social distance and wearing of face masks.

“We are not out of COVID-19 as yet. Please keep in mind your safety and the safety of others by following the guidelines properly,” a policeman, using the Public Address System fitted in his patrolling vehicle, said while moving through Shalimar market in Jammu city.

The commuters, however, faced difficulties due to the absence of public transport as only State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) vehicles and three-wheelers were seen plying on different routes.

The private transporters went on an indefinite strike on April 21 after the Government came out with COVID-19 guidelines which among other things allowed operations of public transport at 50 per cent of the authorized seating capacity in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been demanding a hike in passenger fare to facilitate smooth operations by the economically-hit industry but the Government paid no heed. We are meeting again tomorrow (Tuesday) to take a decision,” transporters said.

Appealing to the Government to take the demands of the private transporters into consideration, they said it is not feasible for them to ply their vehicles as the fuel prices are skyrocketing and the transporters have already suffered huge losses since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Shopkeepers were, however, happy that the Government has allowed them to open their business premises on alternate days which will help them as well as their salespersons financially albeit to some extent only.

The Government has kept the educational institutions closed in the entire Union Territory till June 15. However, the Government offices have started functioning with full strength though many employees were finding it difficult to reach offices in the absence of public transport.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one casualty and 49 fresh COVID positive cases.

A 70-year-old man from village Tambir in Kargil district died of COVID-19 taking death toll in Kargil to 52 and Ladakh to 188. Rest 136 casualties have been reported from Leh district.

Out of 49 fresh cases, 39 were recorded in Leh and 10 in Kargil taking the UT’s Corona count to 18497. There are 1555 active positive cases and 16754 recoveries.

May turns out to be deadliest in Jammu

Month of May turned out to be deadliest from COVID-19 point of view in Jammu accounting for more casualties than total recorded in the region till April 30, 2021 since the pandemic broke out in February last year.

Data available with the Excelsior revealed that 1019 persons succumbed to the virus in Jammu region in the month of May alone.

Jammu region’s Corona toll today stood at 1908 which was 889 on April 30, 2021.

Jammu district, of course, was the worst hit by second wave accounting for 589 COVID fatalities in the month of May as against total 478 till April 30, 2021. Till this evening, Jammu district has reported 1067 COVID deaths.

Jammu region reported 49203 COVID positive cases just in the month of May as against 62524 till April 30, 2021. As on date, the region has total 1,11,727 cases.

On a couple of days, Jammu region’s daily COVID casualties crossed 50-mark.