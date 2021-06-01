Celebrating World Milk Day

Dr Mandeep Singh Azad, Dr Preeti World Milk Day is celebrated on 1st June to raise awareness regarding the importance of the dairy sector and the activities related to it. June 1st was chosen as the date because many countries were already celebrating milk day during that time of year. In 2001, World Milk Day was introduced by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food, and to celebrate the dairy sector, every year on 1 June. On this day, the benefits that intake of milk and dairy products provide for people is actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of over one billion people. This year, the theme for World Milk Day will focus on ‘sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic. The theme aims to spread more and more awareness every year about including milk and dairy products in the diet regularly.At a time when the world is struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic, and with no cure or vaccine in site, the best we can do is to increase our body’s defense against the disease. A regular exercise routine and a proper diet is very important to fight the disease.However, the sedentary lifestyle and wrong eating habits have been the biggest hindrance in building a strong immunity and the only way to restore and revive your immune system is by going natural. One of the best ways to boosting immunity is by improving nutrition that will give your body the right dose of proteins and vitamins. Good nutrition is crucial for health, particularly in times when the immune system might need to fight back.All milk products like milk, curd, paneer, wheyare good source of nutrients. Milk was the original ‘super food’, believed to be rich in calcium and essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. However, in the last few years, several studies have highlighted the negative side to dairy, be it the sensation of bloating, the carcinogenic hormone content in milk, or weakening of bones caused by it. A study by Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health also says that high intake of dairy can increase the risk of prostate cancer and possibly ovarian cancer. So, it’s no wonder that some people now advocate a switch from dairy to healthier alternatives like soy or almond milk. Milk naturally contains all three macronutrients – carbohydrates, protein, and fat – and many other essential nutrients that are important for kids, adults, and pregnant or nursing women: Magnesium, Phosphorus, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, and Potassium. Calcium and Vitamin D are naturally occurring in milk which we know are important for strong bones and healthy development; it’s a true superfood. Experts say that milk offers several health benefits, but only when it is consumed in moderation. If you are wondering if milk helps in weight loss, the answer is yes. You can opt for skimmed or low-fat milk to lose or maintain your weigh. With India already being the largest dairy producer in the world, its considerable growth can be attributed to the value creation and addition that has been characteristic of this industry. The year 2019 witnessed a revolution in the industry as alternative products such as camel milk, goat milk, and even donkey milk became a common part of the dairy dialect.Milk production in the country has increased from 146.3 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 198.4 million tonnes in 2019-20,”. Compared to 2018-19, it has increased by 5.70 percent according to the government data. As per a study on the demand for milk conducted by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the estimated demand for 2030 at an all-India level is 266.5 million metric tonnes for milk and milk products. The rural sector has an estimated share of 57 per cent in the total consumption. The per capita consumption in the urban areas (592 ml) remains higher than the rural areas (404 ml) even in the 2030 projections. Kashmir farmers dumped thousands of litters of milk due to low demand. Pulwama district famers brought truck loaded with milk cans to Industrial estate area Lassipora and threw them in drain. The ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 case surge, and the resultant dip in demand, are once again plaguing the dairy industry. The sector, which was enjoying good returns till about a few months ago, is now worried about the adverse impact if the lockdown continues for a longer time.As shops, restaurants and hotels remain closed, sale of commodities such as butter, cheese and paneer have dropped. Sale of liquid milk has also been hit due to the closure of tea shops and sweet marts. Even the soaring temperatures have not led to higher sale of ice cream, which is a money churner for dairies during summer.Items like cheese, butter, paneer and skimmed milk powder (SMP), which form the bulk of what the industry calls HORECA (Hotel Restaurant and Catering) sector, have reported the lowest sales.The direct result of this slump in demand has been a collapse of commodity prices.For instance, a two-week lockdown in Odisha has left as many as 1.5 million milk farmers in the lurch. The lockdown, imposed on May 5, 2021 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has led to a sharp dip in the procurement of milk by dairy firms and hoteliers.Several milk purchasing firms have either stopped lifting the products or reduced the share of products they used to buy. Of the country’s total milk production, 75 per cent comes from marginal and landless farmers. There are approximately 100 million dairy farmers, and according to the 20th Livestock Census the country has over 125 million buffaloes and cows. These farmers spend a lot of money maintain their animal’s good health and production. It takes an appreciable share of income to feed and maintain these dairy herd. Without the sale of milk, it won’t be possible for these dairy farmers to maintain these herds. On this Milk Day it is very important to understand and address the need of these poor dairy farmers as they are the one who provide us with good and healthy milk and milk byproducts round the year.It is the time when government should take initiative to save these poor farmers and support them in these tough times as this time will pass soon and we will have to again depend on these poor dairy farmers to make India leader in milk production around the globe. (The authors areAnimal Scientist at SKUAST -Jammu and Dairy Engineer at Punjab Agriculture University)