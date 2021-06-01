Srinagar-Leh power transmission system

Union Territory of Ladakh has been formally connected to the National Power Grid which is asequel to the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) scheme. This heralds a new generation of power transmission in entire Ladakh region and getting rid of massive use of diesel generators during winters. That was going to result in a cleaner environment for people in the vast cold desert area otherwise known for its pristine beauty and glory. The prestigious flagship project of 220 KV Srinagar – Drass Kargil- Leh Transmission System in the snow-bound difficult hilly terrain built at a breath taking height of 3000 to 4000 metre and comprising new state of the art gas insulated substations will now be on the national canvas by getting connected to the POWERGRID which is world’s one of the largest transmission utilities. Primarily, the PMRP scheme was for the entire erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir but after the reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories, the 220 KV Srinagar -Leh Transmission Systyem has been designated as the Inter State Transmission System. Now, people of Ladakh would be getting uninterrupted power supply during the most severe winter season when temperatures dip below minus 4 degrees Celsius and when it was required the most. In addition to availability of power smoothly , the same was aimed at providing at comparatively cheaper rates to the people and helping the region in increasing the footfall of tourists as they would be having a warm and cosy winter staying arrangements thus adding up to the region’s economy and overall progress.