2 killed, over 100 injured in PoK after earthquake jolts north Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed and more than 100 others injured in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday after a 5.8-magnitude quake jolted several cities in the northern parts of the country including capital Islamabad.

According to US Geological Survey, the epicentre of quake was near New Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

PoK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Chaudhry Mohammad Saeed told the media that at least two people have died and over 100 injured in different parts of Mirpur district. (AGENCIES)