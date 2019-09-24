Govt committed to go the extra mile to ensure people feel safe: Rajnath

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the Government is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that people feel safe in the country, citing threat from non state and state sponsored terrorism.

The country is facing significant challenges from ‘non-state’ as well as ‘state-sponsored’ terrorism, Singh said, citing the Mumbai terror attack.

“The Government is committed to go to the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building.

The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea,” Singh said at an award ceremony in Chennai to present gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel.