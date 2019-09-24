‘Professor Ayushman’ — comic book series to increase awareness among kids on use of herbs, home remedies

NEW DELHI: A comic book series with ‘Professor Ayushman’ as the central character has been unveiled to make children aware of the importance of medicinal plants and their use for home remedies.

The comic book, conceived by the National Medicinal Plants Board, talks about plants like Aloe Vera, Tulsi, Amla, Giloy, Neem, Ashvagandha and Brahmi.

The AYUSH Ministry has come out with the book that will be available for free and schools can approach the National Medicinal Plant Board with their request.

They will also be available at all AYUSH activities like Arogya Mela and others. AYUSH is the acronym of medical systems that are being practiced in India such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy.

“This is an interesting comic book for kids which will teach them about natural medicine and how they can use it,” AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik said at a press conference while highlighting the achievements of his ministry in the last 100 days. (AGENCIES)