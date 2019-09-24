Investigating agencies preventing me from serving the people: Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings to him on his birthday and the PM’s wish that he (Chidambaram) continues to serve the people, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday said he wanted to continue to serve the people but the investigating agencies were preventing him from doing so.

In a series of tweets issued on his behalf by his family, Chidambaram said, ”Pleasantly surprised to receive your greetings on my birthday (sent to my village address and forwarded to me). As you have wished, I want to continue to serve the people. Unfortunately, your investigating agencies have prevented me from doing so.

Once the present harassment ends, I shall be back among the people that both you and I are committed to serve.” (AGENCIES)