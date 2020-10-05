2 CRPF men martyred in Pampore, 5 injured

LeT men behind attack, will neutralise them soon: IGP

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Oct 5: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and three others injured in a militant attack on security forces party at Kandizal area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this afternoon.

An official said that that five CRPF men were injured in a militant attack near Kandizal area of Pampore on National Highway this afternoon.

The CRPF men were on patrol duty on National Highway and were attacked by two militants who came on a motorcycle and fired on the CRPF men indiscriminately. The attack left 5 CRPF men in a pool of blood and they were removed to 92-Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar and two of them succumbed on the way. And three others are under treatment.

The martyred CRPF men have been identified as DVR Dhirendra and GD Shailendra Kumar of 110 battalion of CRPF.

Soon after the attack, traffic was halted on the highway and a massive search operation was launched by the Army’s 50 RR and joints teams of police and CRPF to nab the attackers.

The searches were conducted in nearby areas but the militants had fled away after carrying out the attack. The traffic on the highway was later resumed but it led to huge traffic jam on the highway.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar, today said that the attack on CPRF men in Pampore area was carried out by two-motor cycle borne Lashkar-e-Toiba militants who have been identified and hunt to neutralize them has been started.

“Two militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba came on a motor bike and fired indiscriminately at the CRPF Road Opening Party at Kandizal near Pampore. Two CRPF men were martyred in the incident and three others sustained injuries who are stable,” the IGP Kashmir told Excelsior.

He said that the attackers have been identified as Saifullah, a Pakistani militant and another is a local. “Hunt is on to track them down and I am hopeful they will be neutralized soon,” he said.

Kumar said that militants find it easy to target security forces on the highway. “Highway is a busy place where hundreds of civilian vehicles pass every day. If we retaliate and fire indiscriminately too, there will be civilian casualty,” the IGP said, adding “the attackers managed to flee from the spot.”

Security forces today cordoned off Parinad village area of Awantipora in Pulwama district after inputs about presence of militants in the village.

The militants fired on the security forces during the operation and managed to escape. However, security forces conducted searches of the area but no contact was established thereafter.

About Parinad operation he said: “There was an initial exchange of fire but then no contact was established thereafter.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has condemned the despicable terrorist attack on Central Reserve Police Force’s personnel in Pampore today and promised that the sacrifice of the security personnel will not go in vain.

In his message, the Lt Governor said, ‘the sacrifices of our CRPF personnel will not go in vain. The Government is determined and committed to foil the design of those who want to disrupt peace and derail the development of Jammu and Kashmir through such a terror attack. I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir and family members of our brave security personnel that we will punish the perpetrators of such terror attacks’.

The Lt Governor prayed for peace to the martyred jawans and strength to their family members. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured jawans.