Covid-19 cases cross 66 Lakh-mark in India

New Delhi: India has logged 66,23,815 coronavirus cases so far with 74,442 new infections. 903 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,02,685. 76,737 patients have recovered from the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With 55,86,703 people in the country having recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate is 84.3 per cent. India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States. The country reported its first case on January 30.

Maharashtra, India’s worst COVID-19-affected state, added 12,548 new cases, with the total number of infected people reaching 14.43 lakh. Over 4 lakh restaurants, bars, and hotels in Maharashtra will reopen today after a gap of six months as part of the fifth phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions, called Unlock 5.

Meanwhile, around 30 per cent of the COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units of hospitals are young people below the age of 40, top doctors of Mumbai have said. (Agencies)