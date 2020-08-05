1st anniversary of abrogation of Art 370, 35A celebrated with great enthusiasm across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: First anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, 35A was celebrated today with great enthusiasm by Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and other political and social organizations across J&K region by unfurling National Flag.

In this connection, “Tiranga” was hoisted by BJP leaders at nearly 300 places including party offices and rotaries in Jammu region and 40 places in Kashmir region. Besides these places, BJP activists also hoisted “Tiranga” at their rooftops with full fervor.

BJP National vice-president and Prabhari J&K BJP Avinash Rai Khanna, accompanied by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina hoisted 110 feet long “Tiranga” at Shyama Prasad Mookherjee Chowk, Kathua. Raina also garlanded the statue of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee. Former Ministers Dr DK Manyal and Rajiv Jasrotia were also present. Raina along with Dr Manyal also garlanded statue of Maharaja Hari Singh and hoisted “Tiranga” at Veer Bhumi Park, Samba.

Avinash Rai Khanna narrated that how Shyama Prasad Mookherjee entered Kathua with so many efforts to break permit system and to achieve the dream of “Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan”. He recalled that Mookherjee addressed a huge gathering at that time at this very place and now his dream stands fulfilled.

Ravinder Raina said that with the abrogation of controversial Articles, the undue Kashmiri dominance has been broken. He said that today the terrorists are being neutralized, corruption is being and the J&K is fast progressing towards development. He also remembered all the sacrifices by party activists, security personnels and common masses to achieve the aim and said that BJP has kept its promise.

At party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, former Deputy CM Nirmal Singh, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Minister Sat Sharma, former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta and party vice-president Yudhvir Sethi hoisted “Tiranga”.

BJYM hoisted Tricolour at Dogra Chowk while BJP general secretary (organization) Ashok Kaul hoisted “Tiranga” at City Chowk along with Yudhvir Sethi, Priya Sethi, Baldev Singh Billawaria and others.

At Kachi Chawni party office, former president Sat Sharma, Ashok Kaul, Arvind Gupta and others hoisted “Tiranga” while former president Ashok Khajuria hoisted Tricolour at Kanak Mandi. Ashok Kaul also hoisted National Flag at various locations of Talab Tillo, Jammu. Similarly all the senior party leaders hoisted “Tiranga” at all the prominent places across the region.

A program was held in Jammu East (Ward Number 01) and National Flag was hoisted at Atal Ji Chowk. The program was mainly attended by the MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, Deputy Mayor JMC Advocate Purnima Sharma, Ashok Khajuria (former MLC) and others. The Tricolour was hoisted by Advocate Purnima Sharma.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that PM has destroyed the negative propaganda floated by separatism and terrorism in J&K and from last one year an end was witnessed in their activities as well which clearly shows that the residents of J&K especially youth have joined hands with the positive approach of BJP whose agenda is “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta, along with Vinay Kumar Gupta (district president Jammu) and Ankush Gupta (district general secretary) celebrated 1st anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Gandhi Nagar Constituency. Kavinder hoisted National Flag at his residence and other parts of Gandhi Nagar Constituency.

While speaking, Kavinder said that the abrogation of Article 370 has brought about many positive changes and put an end to stone pelting in Kashmir. He said that the abrogation of Article 370 last year was “the only operation in the history in which not a single bullet was fired, not a single stone was pelted.

To celebrate the occasion, various programes were held in Jammu West and flags were hoisted in all 26 wards. The programmes were mainly attended by the J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul, former Minister Sat Sharma, chief spokesperson BJP Advocate Sunil Sethi, district president Munish Khajuria and others.

Sat Sharma said that the decision taken by PM Narendra Modi has provided a positive blueprint for UT and open doors for infrastructure development as today many big private companies are showing interest to start their ventures in the J&K UT, which will increase employment opportunities for the local youth.

Former MLC, Ch Vikram Randhawa hoisted the National Flag, on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, at different places in Gandhi Nagar and said that abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A was a major achievement of Narendra Modi led Government. He further said that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to development and progress in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A as “Ek Bharat Ekatma Bharat”, BJP organized a flag hosting ceremony at Channi Himmat Jammu. The flag was hoisted jointly by Brig Anil Gupta (BJP J&K spokesperson), Vikram Randhawa (former MLC) and Neena Gupta (Corporator Ward Number 50) in the presence of other BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Brig Gupta said that Article 370 was the biggest constitutional fraud inserted in the Constitution of India and these two articles were utilized by the Kashmir-centric leadership not only to swindle huge amount of funds received from the Central Government but also to alienate the Kashmiri Muslim population from India.

Greeting people of J&K on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, BJP J&K general secretary Vibodh Gupta (former MLC) in a statement said that J&K is blooming like lotus and BJP’s mission of peace will certainly prevail over hate and bitterness. He said that people are celebrating August 5 across J&K as the festival of peace, equality and dignity. Gupta further remembered the sacrifices of BJP leaders in Kashmir and strongly asserted that the martyrdom of Wasim Bari, his brother and father will always inspire the generations to come.

A massive motorcycle rally was taken out by BJYM Majalta led by R S Pathania (spokesperson, J&K BJP). The rally started from Mansar rest house up to Higher Secondary School, Mansar. Speaking on the occasion, Pathania said that this day shall be remembered in letters of gold in the history of J&K as well as country. Similar programmes were held across the length and breadth of Ramnagar.

The J&K unit of Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray celebrated the first anniversary of revocation of Article 370 and 35A by taking out a Tricolor rally. Party president J&K, Manish Sahni said that with the announcement of Union Territory of J&K on August 5, 2019, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised the people of J&K for early restoration of statehood, which should be fulfilled now. Along with this, Sahni raised the demand of delimitation and said that the assembly seats should be settled on the basis of 2021 census.

Kashmir unit of BJP celebrated the first anniversary of the revocation of special status of J&K and accused those protesting the constitutional changes of being sympathizers of the ISIS. BJP leaders and workers unfurled the National Flag at the party office and distributed sweets.

“We are celebrating the completion of one year of abrogation of Article 370 (provisions) and the positive changes that it brought in Jammu and Kashmir,” BJP leader Altaf Thakur told reporters at the party office in Jawahar Nagar here. He said the abrogation of Article 370 provisions of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had brought about many positive changes and put an end to stone pelting in Kashmir.

Celebrations were also held in Ward Number 20 (Gandhi Nagar) under the leadership of Aseem Gupta (vice president BJP) in presence of Councillor Rahul Kumar. The programme highlighted the achievements of the party under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the benefits which J&K people, especially Valmiki Samaj, Gorkha Samaj and West Pakistani Refugees received after scrapping Article 370.

The BJP OBC Morcha celebrated the day with great joy and gaiety. On the occasion, Tricolor flags were flagged at different parks, squares and monuments in all the districts and mandals of the UT by OBC Morcha teams of respected districts and mandals. They also lit 108 earthen lamps in evening at each place. Senior BJP leaders Yudhveer Sethi and Munish Sharma attended the functions.

BJP Kashmir Displaced District celebrated the day by organizations functions at three separate places including Jagti where in Ajay Bharti (Ex MLC) was also present. The ex-MLC unfurled the National flag which was followed by National Anthem. Speaking on the occasion, he said that with the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, our UT is in the process of peace and progress which is being felt by every person of the UT.

Jammu West unit of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha organized a peaceful bike rally to celebrate the occasion and raised nationalistic slogans but the BJYM activists were intercepted by Inspector Naresh Sharma (SHO Janipur) at Janipur Chowk and they along with their bikes were arrested. However, after the intervention of Ex-MLA Sat Sharma, police released the arrested BJYM members along with their bikes.

In Udhampur district, all 13 mandal teams of BJP along with all Morcha teams hoisted Tricolour at all polling stations, chowks of Udhampur city and various other locations. The main function in the district was held at party office Battal Ballian, where district president BJP Puran Chand hoisted National Flag in the presence of organizing secretary Vipan Sharma and J&K vice president Pawan Khajuria. Pawan Gupta (Ex MoS) hoisted Tricolour at Lal Chowk, Gole Market. BJYM Udhampur, Majalta team also organized a motorcycle rally in the presence of Ex MLA Ramnagar, R S Pathania. BDC Ghordi Arti Sharma hoisted Tricolour at Ghordi.

To celebrate the occasion, Corporator Sahil Gupta from Municipal Committee Bishnah today unfurled National Flag at Panchayat Rehal, Shekupur, Ratnal and Pirthipur. He highlighted the importance of August 5 in the history of Country.

To mark the occasion, J&K BJP Kisan Morcha president Omi Khajuria and his entire team organized a function at Baba Jitto Devsthan in Raipur-Domana constituency of Jammu district. After paying obeisance at Baba Jitto Devsthan, Omi Khajuria and his team hoisted Tricolour outside Devsthan and also at Baba-da-Talab as well as Dream City Muthi.

In Samba district, J&K BJP executive member Subhash Bhagat hoisted the tricolor in Border village Panchayat Sadoh, Kashmira Singh at nud, BJP district president Amar Singh at Sumb and Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh at main chowk of the town. The tricolor was also hoisted in the mandis of the town, Sumb, Ghagwal, Rajpura, Manwa, Reiya, Samba markets, etc.

Marking the one year anniversary of August 5, the spokesperson of BJP J&K Unit, Dr Tahir Chowdhary said that the Union Territory has witnessed an era of development after the abrogation of article 370. He added that not only development, the abrogation of Article 370 also put an end to incidents of stone-pelting and decline in militancy-related activities.

BJP senior leader and J&K BJP Head IT & Social Media, Jai Dev Rajwal hoisted National Flag on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A at Ward Number 26, 27 and 8. People chanted slogans of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370.

Trikuta Nagar Welfare Society (TNWS) Jammu celebrated the occasion under the chairmanship of its president Rajinder P Kakkar and along with Jyoti Devi (Councillor Ward 53) and Neeraj Puri (Councillor Ward 54). TNWS members distributed Tricolor flags to the shopkeepers of main market Trikuta Nagar and the residents of the colony to hoist the same on the rooftops of their houses. They took pledge to uphold the integrity of India.

Volunteers of Swadeshi Jagran Manch Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Ekatmata Divas (Unification Day) by hoisting the National Flag and paying tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their life for the abrogation of Article 370 and complete unification of J&K with the rest of the country. They paid rich tributes to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and others martyrs by holding their posters.

In Ward 25, local Councilor Arun Khanna unfurled Tricolour to celebrate 1st anniversary of abrogation of controversial articles from India Constitution in the presence of prominent persons of the Ward.

In Muthi Maira Panchayat of Jammu district, local Sarpanch Priya Sharma celebrated the day by hoisted National Flag in the presence of all Panchayat members.

To celebrate August 5 as a historical day, BJYM Kashmir Displaced District organised a grand public rally strictly following the norms of social distancing and wearing masks in view of COVID Pandemic. The rallies were held at Muthi Camp, Durga Nagar and Purkhoo Camp under the leadership of BJYM, KDD president, Raul Kaul. On the occasion Tricolour was hoisted and National Anthem was sung by the activists. Kaul said new vistas will be created with the coming of private players in J&K and opportunities of jobs for the youth will also be created with this.