CISF takes charge of KBR Airport security

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 5: CISF took charge of Kushok Bakula Rinpoche (KBR) Airport security management from Ladakh Police and CRPF on Wednesday.

CISF induction ceremony was held at KBR Airport on Wednesday wherein UT Ladakh Police IG Satish Khandare handed over the Airport key to Rajesh Ranjan Director General CISF.

On the occasion Umang Narula, Advisor to LG UT Ladakh, Deepan Seth, IG, ITBP NW Frontier, Raj Kumar Mallick ED (Security) AAI and M.A.Ganapathy Special DG, Airport Sector CISF were present.

This is the 64 airport across the Nation where CISF are deployed. With staff strength 185 CISF personal headed by Deputy Commandant rang officer will handle the KBR Airport security.

AAI Leh Director Sonam Nurboo said that KBR airport the gateway to Ladakh is the highest airport started handling commercial operating since 1978. PreCOVID-19 pandemic Leh airport handles about 0.9 million passenger per year and KBR plays vital role in tourism sector which is the backbone of Ladakh economy.

Expressing his happiness over having the opportunity to serve at the highest Airport, Rajesh Ranjan Director General CISF in his address said that he feel proud to be here soon after UT creation.

He added that CISF with 349 units spread across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumri deployed in PSU, Airport, and Nuclear installation.

He informs that Airport in India handles 300 million plus passenger with growth rate of 16% during normal time and inspite of that many of the Airports won service quality awards and Airport security handling is a major component of customer feedback and credits goes to all CIFS staff deployed at the airport.

“The nature of our temperament that we strive to inculcate in our personnel over and above the core paramilitary skill is the soft skill which is blend of language, right attitude and combination of human touch along with the spirit of service” said Rajesh.

He added that challenging period is how to maintain minimum physical contact at the Airport without compromising the security and also to keep our personal protected however with the support of AAI, CISF managed to bring innovation for minimal contact to ensure security.

“Even at this challenging our forces performs beyond the call of duty and there are end number of stories where personal came forwards to support distributing meal, plasma donation and they did it without instruction from force headquarter which shows the core strength of our forces” said DG CISF.