J&K’s Ratle Power Project being revived: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 5 : The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project in district Kishtwar of Jammu & Kashmir, the work on which had been stopped for the last over six years, is being revived soon.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh after the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Chairman A K Singh briefed him about the status of various hydroelectric projects in Jammu & Kashmir being implemented by the NHPC.

Dr Jitendra Singh observed that with the revival of Ratle power project and the work having already started on the two other projects of Pakkaldul and Kiru, Kishtwar will become the nerve centre of power generation in Jammu & Kashmir. He expressed the hope that the day is not far when not only Kishtwar and surrounding areas will become power surplus, but will also be able to supply power to the surrounding regions.

This, in turn, will also help in giving a boost to the industry and new investments which are likely to come to Jammu & Kashmir following the new constitutional and administrative arrangements since 5th and 6th August last year, he said.

Pertinent to mention that the Ratle hydroelectric power project is a Run-of-River scheme located on river Chenab. The preliminary work such as construction of access roads and diversion tunnels was started in 2013 but the work got stopped due to various issues cropping up between the then Government of Jammu & Kashmir and the Company to which the contract of the project had been awarded.

On the intervention and follow up by Dr Jitendra Singh, the Union Ministry of Power has now, in consultation with Government of Jammu & Kashmir, made a revival plan for implementation of Ratle hydroelectric power project. An MoU has been signed between NHPC and Government of J&K.

CMD NHPC briefed that a meeting for investment decision was held recently and subsequently a joint meetings were was held under the chairmanship of Union Home Secretary and Cabinet Secretary respectively. For expediting the process, the matter is also being taken up with the concerned authorities in the Union Territory Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Jitendra Singh also reviewed the status of two other power projects of national importance, namely Pakkaldul and Kiru, coming up in Kishtwar. He was apprised that the work on these projects is in progress and despite the constraints of lockdown the work is going on. However, the pace of the work will pick up as the COVID related restrictions are further relaxed.