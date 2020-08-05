Ladakh people celebrate 1st anniversary of UT

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 5: The people from Union Territory of Ladakh celebrated 1st Anniversary of the UT across the district in Leh today.

Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the celebration was not arranged at large scale, however, BJP made small gathering at party office where MP Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was the chief guest.

Stressing the need of staying united in UT of Ladakh, Hill Council Chairman Gyal P. Wangyal in his address assured to provide a piece of land to the UT martyrs’ family.

Ladakh MP, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that UT was the dream of Late Bakula Rinpoche which came true after 70 years of struggle and Ladakhis got new identity so everyone must thank Modi Government. He added that the party which couldn’t grant UT to Ladakh in 70 years playing new politics saying that UT is incomplete.

On the occasion family members of UT Martyrs were felicitated with gifts and traditional scarf “khataks”.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council staff led by Council Chairman Gyal P. Wangyal organized a cake cutting ceremony followed by lunch to celebrate the occasion.

On the occasion of the 1st Anniversary of the granting of UT status to Ladakh, the Ladakh Buddhist Association Executive Members led by President PT Kunzang organized a symbolic celebration of the great occasion. LBA Youth Wing president Konchok Stak, Women Wing president Rinchen Angmo and Executive Members were present.

Respecting the Government’s standing orders on Covid-19, members organized a cake cutting ceremony and wished that the UT Administration generates opportunities to fulfill the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ladakh in times to come. Members also paid tributes to the martyred individuals and applauded the sacrifices and contributions made by various groups and individuals for achievement of the UT status to Ladakh.

Similarly, Zanskar Buddhist Association Youth Wing also celebrated the occasion and expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for fulfilling the long demands of UT Status to Ladakh.

Meanwhile, addressing media in Leh District Congress Committee Leh president Tsering Namgyal congratulated the people of Ladakh on UT Ladakh 1st Anniversary. Demanding safeguard for Ladakh region Namgyal said that present UT is like a vehicle without its engines.