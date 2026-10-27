15 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 26: The police today seized 15 vehicles involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Shopian and Baramulla districts.

A police spokesperson said police in Shopian seized three dumpers and one platform during separate operations in Turkwangam and Heerpora areas. He said during routine patrolling, a police team from Police Post Turkwangam intercepted three dumpers transporting minerals without valid royalty documents, "An FIR (No. 134/2026) has been registered at Police Station Zainapora, and an investigation has been initiated," the spokesperson said.

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In a separate action, he said, police from Heerpora seized a platform allegedly involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without mandatory permission. The spokesperson said an FIR (No. 121/2026) had been registered at Police Station Heerpora and an investigation was underway.

In Baramulla, police seized 11 vehicles during separate operations in different areas of the district, the spokesperson said.

During a late-night operation in Jahama, police intercepted six tractors and two tippers allegedly involved in illegal sand extraction. Legal proceedings were initiated under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and other relevant provisions of law, the spokesperson said.

In a separate joint operation, Police Station Pattan, in coordination with the Geology and Mining Department, detained two tractors allegedly involved in illegal mining, the spokesperson said. "Police also seized a tractor bearing registration number JK05C6901, loaded with illegally extracted soil, in Singhpora and initiated legal proceedings," the spokesperson added.