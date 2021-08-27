13 PSCs, 200 MPs’ visit in 2 months shows Centre’s importance for Ladakh: Birla

New movement to rebuild 3-tier PRIs: LG

JAMMU, Aug 27: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said today that 13 Parliamentary Standing Committees (PSCs) and 200 Members of Parliament from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have visited the Union Territory of Ladakh during past couple of months which showed the importance the Central Government attached to the Union Territory.

“The PSCs and MPs have met people and administration of Ladakh. They will give their suggestions to the Government as well as Parliament reflecting hopes and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory. This will give boost to tourism and development in the UT. Results will be seen in the near future,” Birla said in his address after inaugurating the Parliamentary Outreach Programme in Leh which was attended by two Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Bhagwant Khuba, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur, many MPs including Ladakh Lok Sabha Member Jamyang Tsering Namgayal and CEC-cum-Chairpersons of Leh and Kargil Hill Development Councils Tashi Gyalson and Feroz Khan.

Birla commended the spirit of Ladakhi people, saying the way Ladakh is emerging as a self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) entity in the face of adverse geographical and other challenges is an example for the rest of the nation.

The speaker appreciated the valour of the people of Ladakh and their contribution in India’s defence, asserting that they have “set an important example for others.”

Responding to questions on recent disruptions in Parliament, Birla emphasised on its role as a forum of discussion.

“Parliament as the supreme democratic institution, should be the centre of discussion and not disruption,” Birla said.

He also said that efforts should be made to develop the region as a centre for winter sports and tourist destination with global standards.

The programme was also attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai; Minister of State for of New and Renewable Energy and Chemical and Fertilizers, Bhagwant Khuba; Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur; Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal; Chairperson, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson; Chairperson LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmed Khan, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Speaking about the depth of grassroots democracy in the region, Birla said that democracy is reflected in the tradition of Ladakh. “The region traditionally has had a system of self-Government in the villages. Gob and churp traditionally have been chief officers, who managed the distribution of water and other resources and looked after matters of agriculture and other works on the basis of mutual cooperation. He further said that Panchayati Raj Institutions are directly connected with the people due to which they can take care of peoples’ problems and provide solutions as well,” he said.

Emphasizing active participation of people in the democratic processes and legislation process to make democracy more successful and stronger, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that democracy is the basis of socio economic development and empowerment of people. “It should always be the endeavor to have regular discussions and dialogue among democratic institutions”.

He added that through regular discussion and constructive dialogue, the faith of the people in democracy will be strengthened. Sharing of best practices among democratic institutions will make them more accountable and transparent, noted Birla.

Underlining the importance of the spirit of solidarity and collective efforts for development, he spoke about the role of local representatives in the process of development. In this regard, he also spoke about the region’s immense tourism potential and enumerated the unique architecture of the territory, to handicrafts and other products that can become the basis of self-reliance and development for the people in the longer term. The Speaker urged the local representatives to involve themselves in the process to realize the economic potential of the region.

Birla appreciated the beauty and serenity of Ladakh and its peace loving people. He commended the spirit of Ladakhi people, saying that the way Ladakh is emerging as a self-reliant (aatmanirbhar) entity in the face of adverse geographical and other challenges is an example for the rest of the nation.

Lauding the contributions and valour of the people of Ladakh in India’s defence, Birla underlined that the people of Ladakh have set an important example for others.

Earlier speaking on the occasion, Bhagwant Khuba mentioned initiatives of the Central Government for the development of Ladakh and Kargil regions and emphasized on the greater role of Panchayati Raj Institutions to ensure that the benefits of development reach the people. he appealed to the local representatives to actively involve themselves in the development initiatives in the interest of the people.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh Radha Krishna Mathur spoke about the new development initiatives undertaken after the creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh. He said that a new movement has begun to rebuild the three tier Panchayati Raj Institutions in Ladakh and from that perspective this outreach program has immense relevance.

Emphasizing on the capacity building of local representatives, Mathur spoke about the need for strengthening PRIs in Ladakh at the grassroots level and greater harmonization among the three tiers of the system. At the same time, he said that a lot of strengthening measures have been taken in this regard.

Speaking about the rapid strides made by the UT in a short time, he said that education, especially women education, rural infrastructure and other development initiatives have been progressing at remarkable speed. He added that under the Jal Jeevan Mission piped drinking water will be made available by 15th August, 2022.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP from Ladakh welcomed Birla as the first ever Lok Sabha Speaker to visit Ladakh since independence. The MP said that grassroots democracy has been strengthened in Ladakh and Kargil regions after 2014 and the recent initiatives of the Government have deepened democracy across the region. He also spoke about the massive infrastructure development initiatives being undertaken in the UT of Ladakh and appealed to the local representatives to rededicate themselves in the all round development of the region.

At the beginning, the Chairpersons of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils, Kargil and Leh, welcomed Birla to the program and appreciated his noble initiative of organizing the Outreach Programme for the Panchayati Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh and expressed their optimism that this will strengthen grass roots democracy in the region.

Panel discussions were held on Parliament and grassroots level institutions: stepping stone towards leadership, Panchayat: Social Change, Economic Development and Empowerment of women in rural areas, and Role of Panchayats in promotion of tourism, culture & handicrafts in Ladakh.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, delivered valedictory address.

In his address, Rai said that this Outreach Programme is a first of its kind initiative by Parliament to promote democracy at the grassroots level. He outlined the development initiatives of the government after creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Minister emphasized on promotion of export of local products of Ladakh and involvement of Panchayati Raj Institutions in such endeavour.

Secretary General, Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh presented the vote of thanks.