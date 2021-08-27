After applying for UNESCO Heritage Status, Govt initiates move for conversion into hotel

Architecturally unique Mubarak Mandi Complex

*LG Sectt takes serious note of shocking revelation

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Aug 27: In a shocking revelation, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has on one side initiated a formal exercise for inclusion of historic and architecturally unique Mubarak Mandi monument in the “Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites” and on the other side has given approval for floating Expression of Interest for conversion of one portion of the complex into a hotel.

This has come to the fore during the recent meetings held between the officers of the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and Department of Culture after the civil society of Jammu strongly opposed the move of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society for leasing out six buildings comprising the Zanana Palaces for conversion into Heritage Hotel.

Reliable sources in the Culture Department told EXCELSIOR that based on the historical, architectural and cultural significance of Mubarak Mandi monument, the proposal for its inclusion in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites was submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre through the Director World Heritage Section, Archaeological Survey of India on December 19, 2020.

Thereafter, in view of certain minor clarifications sought by UNESCO, the proposal was resubmitted by J&K Government on July 14, 2021 and there are all possibilities of UNESCO considering the request of J&K Government.

However, in the meanwhile, the Government gave approval to the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society for inviting Expression of Interest for leasing out six palaces, which are also part of the Mubarak Mandi Complex for conversion into a Heritage Hotel.

“This is not withstanding the fact that vide Government Order No.561-GAD dated April 23, 2008, sanction was accorded to transfer of Mubarak Mandi Complex to Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society for management and conservation purposes only”, sources said, adding “the Society invited the Expression of Interest despite being aware of the fact that monument was given to it for conservation purpose only”.

Moreover, while initiating this exercise it was not kept in mind that Mubarak Mandi Complex was declared as protected monument under the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act vide SRO-126 dated April 26, 2005.

As per the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments Preservation Act, no construction is allowed in and around a protected monument as such activities lead to changes, additions and alterations to the original structure, sources further said.

“It is really shocking that on one side the Government has formally initiated exercise to get Mubarak Mandi monument included in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites and on the other side process has been set into motion for conversion of six palaces into Heritage Hotel”, sources said, adding “the move of the Society is also in violation of the Comprehensive Conservation and Adaptive Reuse Plan for Mubarak Mandi approved in the 8th meeting of the Governing Body of the Society held on March 5, 2019 under the chairmanship of the then Governor Satya Pal Malik”.

They disclosed that meetings between Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat and Culture Department have been held after more than two dozen prominent citizens of Jammu led by former Minister and President of Dogra Sadar Sabha Thakur Gulchain Singh Charak made a detailed representation to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha opposing the move of Society to convert a portion into Heritage Hotel.

Stating that Mubarak Mandi is one of the largest complexes of Northern India carrying layers of history since 1710 and is an iconic symbol of J&K, the civil society has conveyed to the Lieutenant Governor that the move will extinguish the glorious heritage and primary surviving symbol of ancient Indian culture in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This move will also deprive the valiant and nationalistic inhabitants of Jammu region the opportunity to showcase their glorious history and culture to the world and will amount to compromising heritage and cultural identity for a short term financial gain”, the civil society said, adding “the complex’s comprehensive conservation and adaptive reuse plan which stands already approved by the Government doesn’t contain any proposal for converting the monument as a whole or in part into hotel. Moreover, there is no precedence of any State or Centrally protected monument in the country having ever been converted into a hotel”.

“Such a move will also bulldoze the possibility of securing UNESCO World Heritage status for this iconic complex which otherwise possesses all the requisite historical, architectural and cultural attributes to qualify for it”, sources said.