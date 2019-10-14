13 dead, 15 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in UP

MAU (UP): At least 13 people died and 15 were injured in an explosion caused by a leakage in a cooking gas cylinder at a house here on Monday, officials said.

The house in Walidpur area collapsed while two adjoining ones were extensively damaged due to the impact of the explosion which occurred around 7 am, police said.

The loud bang shook the neighbourhood, prompting people to rush out of their homes in panic.

The blast took place at the house of Chhotu Vishwakarma, who died around ten years ago. His widow and five daughters were staying in the house, the police said. (AGENCIES)