Don’t fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmir people

SRINAGAR: The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) on Monday appealed to the people of Kashmir not to fall prey to terrorism which is being projected as jihad by Pakistan.

A 16-member AISSC delegation had come on a three-day visit to Kashmir to assess the ground situation.

“Please do not let the bile spewed from across the borders shatter the dream of development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. Don’t let yourself fall prey to the cancerous disease of terrorism, which is being projected in the garb of Jihad from across the border,” chairman of AISSC Syed Naseruddin Chisty told reporters here after concluding the visit. (AGENCIES)