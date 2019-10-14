Judiciary treating terror cases on par with ordinary criminal cases: Doval

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday said the judiciary was treating terror cases on par with ordinary criminal cases and indicated that it was a challenge for the security agencies.

Addressing a conference of the chiefs of anti-terrorism squads (ATS), he said terrorists’ accessibility to high technology in carrying out attacks made collection of evidence against them difficult and complex.

Talking about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in India, Doval said the neighbouring country had made terrorism an instrument of state policy, which was a “very great challenge”.

Secondly, he said, the accessibility to high technology made collection of evidence very difficult and complex and thirdly, “the approach of the judiciary to treat terrorists on par with ordinary cases”. (AGENCIES)