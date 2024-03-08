13 bovines rescued, smuggler arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 7: Udhampur Police rescued 13 bovines and seized the vehicles used for bovine smuggling besides arresting its driver.

Reports said that Police team of Police Station Udhampur, led by SHO Inspector Raghubir Singh, intercepted a truck bearing registration number JK02AU-9918 at Jakhani nakapoint on the National Highway. During checking, 13 bovines were found loaded in the truck without permission.

Police rescued the bovines and arrested the Truck driver, identified as Mohd Muddasir, son of Guffar Hussain of Sunjwan, Chatta. The Truck was also seized.

In this regard, a case FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Udhampur and further investigation of the case is underway.