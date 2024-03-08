One dies in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Mar 7: One person was killed while another injured in a road accident in Sheendara area of district Poonch late this evening.

A police spokesman said that the incident took place when a load carrier (3-wheeler) was on way to Seri Chouhana area from Poonch. Two real brothers were on board the vehicle bearing Registration number JK12C/5977.

When the vehicle reached near Sheendara, it met with an accident. While one person was killed on the spot, the other was seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Mohd Dawood (24), son of Mohd Yaqoob, resident of Dingla. The injured Mohd Idrees after treatment in DH Poonch was referred to GMC Hospital, Rajouri.