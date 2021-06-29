12 double storey houses gutted, several others partially damaged in fire

IAF carries out operation to douse flames

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, June 29: At least 12 double storey residential houses were completely gutted and several others were partially damaged in a devastating ablaze that raged in hilly belt of Khari Tehsil today.

As per police sources, a major fire broke out in village Hijwa of Mahu Mangit area in Tehsil Khari under the jurisdiction of Police Post Khari.

On getting information, police, army and locals rushed to the spot and started operation to douse the wild flames. In an unprecedented move, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter with ‘Bambi Bucket’ attached to it was pressed in to facilitate the fire fighting operation.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Banihal along with Station House Officer (SHO) Banihal and other agencies supervised the fire fighting operation.

After getting information about the fire incident, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh spoke to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam and directed for providing immediate relief in the form of monitory assistance, ration and essentials to the affected.

“No injury has been reported in the incident, but the property worth several crores were damaged”, sources said, adding that around 12 houses were completely gutted in the ablaze and several others were partially damaged.

“The area is remote and hilly. The houses are mainly made of wood”, source said, adding that the cause of fire is still unknown.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam also visited the spot and provided immediate cash assistance, ration and essential supplies amongst victim families.

Cognizance in this regard also stands taken by Banihal Police.

National Conference District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has expressed grief over the damage to property in the massive fire and demanded adequate compensation to the victims.

He has appealed to the local and district Administration to depute teams for assessment of losses so that the affected families are compensated at an earliest.

Shaheen has also demanded setting up of fire service stations at Khari, Mahu, Ramsoo, Neel and Ukhral.