Undeterred by threat perception, overwhelming response to recruitment for women Battalions

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Undeterred by threat perception, overwhelming response was witnessed to recruitment for two women battalions in the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) during the first two days of three day-long rally in Srinagar.

As many as 934 candidates appeared in the physical tests in two days, a police spokesman said Tuesday evening.

He said recruitment for the post of constables in two women battalions for the candidates of Kashmir province under Transparent Recruitment Process is underway at CRPF RTC Ground Humhama in central Kashmir district of Badgam.

He said 487 candidates appeared on the first day yesterday and 447 candidates appeared today. The tests will continue tomorrow at the same venue, he added.

The process so far received overwhelming response despite threat perception.

Meanwhile, Chairman Police Recruitment Board for two women battalions in a communication had informed all the aspirants that the physical test for the candidates of Kashmir province will be held from June 28 to June 30 2021 at CRPF RTC Srinagar, Ground Humhama.

All recruitment process is being conducted while following all necessary measures and advisories in view of COVID-19.

Earlier, the recruitment of Women Constables battalions and two Border battalions in J&K Police was stalled due to outbreak of pandemic corona virus (COVID-19) as a precautionary measure.