Chief Secretary inaugurates helpline ‘Sukoon’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Union Territory of J&K inaugurated Sukoon—a 24×7 Mental Health Helpline today at SDRF Headquarters here.

The prominent persons who attended the progarmme were PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar IGP Kashmir Zone and Ajaz Assad, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar.

The event was organized by SDRF in collaboration with J&K Tourism Department and Mission Youth J&K.

A cultural programme was presented by the local artists Abid Ali and Shazia Bashir.

Haseeb ur Rehman, Commandant SDRF 1st Battalion emphasized that the helpline (Toll-free Number 1800-180-7159) shall offer guidance to persons or their well-wishers who are experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, panic attack, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), adjustment disorder, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, mental health emergency and pandemic induced psychological stress. The helpline guides the caller to avail service of clinical psychologists, therapists, counselors and psychiatrists and provided 24×7 one-to-one support, free and confidential services to those experiencing mental health issues.

The staff posted with helpline has been imparted training by renowned mental health experts like Dr Muzaffar Khan and Dr Syed Aqeel, Consultant Psychiatrist.

Chief Secretary appreciated the initiative of the team SDRF in starting the helpline which shall be supporting vulnerable sections in a big way. He urged youth to avail helpline Sukoon’s assistance, if needed. He highlighted that under Mission Youth J&K, every type of financial assistance shall be provided.

DGP-cum-Commandant General HG/CD & SDRF explained that his team has adopted two good practices during the pandemic including training to 200 SDRF and 40 NDRF for COVID care duties and then their deployed at seven hospitals in J&K and starting of helpline offering support to persons facing health issues.