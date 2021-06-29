Sought protection of land, jobs for J&K during APM: Bukhari

‘No one talked about dialogue with Pakistan’

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari today said that the party sought a constitutional guarantee about the protection of land and jobs in the Union Territory of J&K during the All Party Meeting with the Prime Minister on June 24.

While addressing a press conference here, Bukhari also said that the statements that were later given by various leaders who attended the APM “were different from what was discussed inside.”

“Let me tell you, nobody talked about dialogue with Pakistan. Those who were present during the meeting can tell you that there was no such discussion during the APM,” he said,

Concerning Article 370, Bukhari said that he believes that there will not be any discussion on that in the Parliament; however, he said that given the fact that the matter is sub-judice, “we have demanded that the matter be expedited.”

He said that during the meeting, he has sought a constitutional guarantee about the protection of lands and Government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We had already met with the PM in March this year and we have raised the apprehensions that were doing rounds of the people’s minds in J&K about the changes,” he said, adding “it was after that the government issued an order regarding the protection of land and jobs.”

Bukhari also said that he demanded that the delimitation process should be postponed as it has been done in other States till 2026. “The Union Home Minister didn’t agree to the suggestion,” he said, adding that he was assured that the process of delimitation will be carried out transparently.